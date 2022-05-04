Fishing Line, May 4

An improving weather forecast for the next week should lead to better fishing prospects throughout the area as settled conditions allow spring spawns to play out in a somewhat predictable fashion.

With the weather fluctuations and accompanying winds, lake fishing has been hit and miss throughout the region both in terms of angler participation and a more desirable fish feeding frenzy. Hopefully, May will change that.

On a positive note, area streams continue to produce plenty of trout activity, particularly at lower elevations where waters are less muddy and more receptive to various presentations.

Here is a brief look at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Water temps have climbed into low 50’s, a situation that should help the walleye bite assuming there is one to be had as fish have been difficult to locate thus far. There has been some perch, crappie and catfish activity on occasion.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake will be busy this weekend as the annual Center of the Nation Walleye Tournament will take center stage on Saturday and Sunday. As to whether bountiful numbers of hungry walleye await the appearance of the 80 teams scheduled to compete remains to be seen as the spring spawn has been impacted by the weather and the bite has been slow. Reports do indicate that milking mails have been showing up in the channel.

Black Hills Area Streams: Spearfish and Rapid Creek—below Pactola--are fishing well. Nymph fishing has the best of it though dry fly fishing opportunities exist as well. Water levels have risen off recent snow and rains. Nymphs remain the best option in most locales.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity in most spots. Shorelines can be muddy and unpleasantly accessible.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity has been light due to weather concerns though improving conditions should enhance the perch bite. Worms, minnows and spinner baits should do the trick.

Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout remain active responding to a variety of presentations. Veterans Point and south marina have been serving up trout and perch. Some pike activity in bays though remains somewhat limited.

Sheridan Lake: Perch and trout bite has picked up considerably over the last week or so though, as elsewhere, weather continues to influence. In addition, a few largemouth bass have been taken as well. Minnows and trout spinners have been working best.

Stockage Lake: Reports have been sketchy though perch and bass are typically active this time of year when weather conditions settle.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains on the slower side as weather and wind has curtailed activity. Lower water temps have hampered spawn though warmer weather upcoming should hasten activity. Walleye caught have been responding to minnows and crankbaits. Shore fishermen are finding pike and catfish action. Due to low water level, boaters are using lower water ramps.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite has been fair to middling when weather allows. Fish are shallow and responding to jigs and minnows.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in Chamberlain area. Fish have been located in 12-15 feet of water and responding to minnows, jigs and bottom bouncers. Bite has been somewhat better farther south in the Platte area.

AREA FISHING TOURNAMENTS

Angostura Spring Walleye Tournament: May 14 th & 15 th . Pre-registration only. Call Cal @ 605-484-1391 for additional information.

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 4 th , Angostura. Call Jerry Roe (605-484-3494) for additional information.

First Father’s Day Tournament conducted by Fall River Swim Team: Angostura Reservoir, June 17 th and 18 th . Three-person teams ($120). Registration is 6 p.m., Friday, June 17 th at picnic shelter, Call Stacy Reetz (605-890-1484) for additional details.

For State Wide Fishing Tournaments, visit South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website: gfp.sd.gov/events/.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

