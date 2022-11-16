Fishing Line: Now is the perfect time to prep for ice fishing season

In the last week with the blast of cold weather, ice fishing interest has exploded on chat sites as devotees of the sport swap stories and expectations and speculation amps up regarding the possibility of taking to the ice in the very near future.

A little premature one would think, and better tempered by directing thoughts methods and manners of exercising caution of the most extreme variety.

Granted, ice has formed on several area lakes—and reportedly to three or four inches of depth in a few locations—but safe ice remains days or perhaps weeks away most likely as area temperatures are expected to climb into the 50’s next week.

Given that possibility, now is an excellent period during which to take inventory one’s ice fishing equipment making sure that one possesses the items necessary to best assure a safe experience when safe ice conditions do prevail.

With that thought in mind, here are a list of items that are considered vital to a safe outing on the ice:

Creepers to avoid slipping on ice

A spud bar with which to check ice depth

Floating ice picks (to pull oneself out of the water if needed)

Float suit is recommended

A throw bag with rope for the safety of others

Cellphone and a whistle if possible

Utilize the buddy system when possible and make sure someone knows your plans and whereabouts.

Recommended ice depth evaluation guidelines:

3" (7 cm) (new ice) - KEEP OFF

4" (10 cm) - suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)

5" (12 cm) - suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)

8" - 12" (20 - 30 cm) - suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 - 2000 pounds)

12" - 15" (30 - 38 cm) - suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

With fishing in a state of limbo this week, here follows an abbreviated report of recent activity. And a possible guide as to what to expect when fishing conditions on either soft or hard water allow.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite has been improving with minnows and jigging raps working best. Some crappie and smallmouth bass activity as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity has been hit and miss with some keepers showing up on minnows and powerbait. White bass and catfish activity.

Black Hills Area Lakes and Streams: Trout have been active in Black Hills area lakes and streams.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch remain active. Northern pike activity has been picking up.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and crappie action have been steady. And pike activity has been gathering steam in bays.

Sheridan Lake: Trout, crappie and bluegill bites have been steady. Northern pike have become more active along Hwy. 385.

Lakes Oahe, Sharpe and Francis Case: Cold and windy weather largely shutdown fishing activity last week. Prior to that, some walleye activity in spots as well as an excellent smallmouth bass bite.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.