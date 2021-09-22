Fishing Line, Sept. 22

The arrival of the autumn season on Wednesday typically signals an improvement in area fishing prospects. Most years, perhaps, but not so much so in 2021 as Mother Nature continues to whip up periods of hot weather keeping water temps on the warm side and fishing activity on the slow, a pattern that will continue for the next week or so.

Coupled with the usual parade of high school sports activities, the number of anglers working lakes and streams has slowed considerably in the last couple of weeks.

Fortunately for those still active, Black Hills higher elevation lakes and area streams are producing plenty of trout action to entertain the small number of anglers who currently baiting up. As for the more patient, the arrival of cooler weather most certainly in the offing should spark increased fishing activity.

In other words: all indicators are trending upward.

Angostura Reservoir: Some walleye activity reported though the bite remains a hit and miss proposition likely due to water temps hovering around 70 degrees. Jigs and minnows or crankbaits are working best while 15-20 feet of water seems the desirable depth. Crappie remain active on minnows and slip bobbers.

Bear Butte Lake: Crappie, perch and bullhead action reported.