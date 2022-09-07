Fishing Line: Signs of better weather bring optimism to area anglers

After Thursday’s torrid temperature, a period of pleasant early September weather lies ahead, a stretch that hopefully portends a nice introduction to cooler waters and hotter fishing action in the weeks ahead.

A nice change since mid-summer doldrums have predominated in the area the last few weeks, and recreational activity held sway over the Labor Day weekend, with fishing activity a mere after thought to many.

Despite the lack of fishing activity, anglers were in action and, not surprisingly, success typically accompanied the experienced employing time-tested tricks of the trade and boatloads of patience.

As mentioned last week, even that mix of tangibles and intangibles doesn’t assure walleye fishing success in the Black Hills area at present. Nor farther east as walleye fishing on the Big Muddy has been a hit-and-miss proposition of late as well.

Thus, enjoy the prospect of better days ahead. Or experience some trout fishing in the high country until the current slowdown becomes but memory.

Here’s a quick update at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Recreational boating stirred up the waters over the Labor Day weekend. Nonetheless, a few anglers reported some success working cranks and crawlers at depths ranging from 15 to 35 feet of water. Some bass, catfish and carp activity reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity remains slow with but few anglers out as water level drops (58 percent capacity) and bait fish abound. Hopefully, with irrigation runoff due to shutdown in mid-September, bites will improve. At present, catfish and carp activity has the best of it.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks remain trout fishing hotspots as those streams have the best mix of flows and water temps. Rapid Creek is fishing well throughout the system. Hoppers and terrestrials are working best and with area temps climbing next week, early morning hours are recommended. Castle Creek is fishing well both above and below Deerfield. And in a cool and uncrowded environment.

Black Hills High Country Lakes: Trout activity at most locations on flies, spinners and lures. Morning hours are recommended.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity remains low though trout and perch bites are steady. Perch are typically suspended a couple of feet off the bottom. And trout have been responding to both fly and lure.

Pactola Reservoir: Some lake trout activity reported last week as anglers jigging rippin raps at depths of 70-90 feet of water reported success. And panfish activity remains steady near points and in bays near drop-offs and structure.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has slowed as elsewhere though perch, bluegill and trout bites can usually be located. Minnows, crawlers and spinner baits are all working effectively.

Stockade Lake: Bullhead action of nightcrawlers reported.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is slow with lots of smaller fish commonly showing up and larger specimens much harder to entice. Limits are still being caught though sorting is typically required and smaller fish needed to fill out a limit. No particular presentation stands out as crawlers, minnows, leeches and pulling plugs are equally successful (or not).

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity has slowed somewhat largely due to large baitfish populations. Nightcrawler/bouncer rigs worked in 25-40 feet of water has been working best. The 15 inch minimum length restriction goes back into effect on Thursday, September 1st so prepare to do more extensive sorting.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite has slowed a bit dropping into the hit and miss category. Spinners and crawlers worked at 15-20 feet of water has been working best. Some catfish and smallmouth bass activity reported as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.