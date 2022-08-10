Fishing Line: Stream fishing remains excellent as activity begins to wane

Not much fishing activity to report this week as the Black Hills area is pretty much the property of cyclists this week with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally appropriating outdoor activities in the hills.

Throw in hot weather and the bustle of pre-school activities, and fishing activity typically drops a bit on the list of need-to-do activities. And it is mid-August when fishing activity typically wanes as fish go deep or feed on tasty morsels of bait fish.

Stream fishing remains excellent in the area for trout fishermen who find a shady, secluded location, and August is an excellent time for anglers who like the challenge of landing a large carp in prairie lakes and rivers.

With fishing reports on the slim side, what follows is somewhat a rehash of what’s been happening and what might possible lay ahead once the sound of motorcycles fades.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite has tapered off, though a few limits are being caught. Fish are scattered. Pulling cranks, minnows and crawlers in 25-35 feet of water is recommended.

Bear Butte: A mixed bag generally with a few catches of walleye reported along with panfish and bullheads.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye action is hit-or-miss at present as fish are scattered, deep and seemingly unreceptive to presentations, likely due to an abundance of bait fish in the lake. Early morning hours are probably a must. Also, the water level is lowering due to irrigation purposes, creating muddy shoreline conditions and difficult access for shore fishermen.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to be the best choices for trout fishing streams in the Black Hills. All have consistent flows at present, coupled with fishable water temps. With the heat, early morning hours or higher elevation waters are recommended. Dry fly and nymph fishing opportunities abound.

Curlew Lake: Lake has been producing bass, catfish and the occasional walleye.

Custer State Park Lakes: Lakes are overcrowded this week and access a problem. Trout are there and feeding if distractions can be ignored.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity continues. Perch have been suspended in 20-25 feet of water and responding to crawlers and powerbait. Trout are not as finicky.

Horsethief, Lakota, Mirror and Roubaix Lakes: Trout action typically available with fish responding to a variety of presentations including minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout, bluegill and perch have been active. Crawlers and spinners are working well for both species. A few northern pike are being caught in bays on chubs or smelt.

Sheridan Lake: Perch and bluegill activity remains steady throughout the lake with minnows, crawlers and spinner baits all working effectively.

Lake Oahe: Limits of walleye are still typical, though larger specimens are much harder to come by as smaller fish are the norm. Pulling propeller blades with nightcrawler/bouncer rigs worked in 25-40 feet of water has been working best. Also, walleye are also being located in and around inlet streams in 5-10 feet of water. Crawlers, leeches and minnows are working. Lots of smallmouth bass and catfish action reported. And salmon bite continues at the dam, typically on outriggers worked at depths of 90 feet or so.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity has slowed somewhat, largely due to hatches of baitfish. Some walleye can be found in shallow water where bait fish are congregated, though typically fish have moved into deeper. Nightcrawler/bouncer rigs are working well in about 25-40 feet of water.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains steady in the Chamberlain area. Fish are being located in 15-30 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers, spinners and crawlers. A lot of catfish and drum action as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.