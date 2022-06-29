Fishing Line: Take your pick on the location, fish eager to bite

If recent fishing reports are factual, fishermen who have been comping up empty handed in recent excursions had best examine their manner or method as the bite in the region is reportedly on fire.

Take your pick, big lakes, small lakes, Missouri River, Black Hills area streams, fish of all species are feeding fast and furiously. Or so say the experts and the veracity of an angler with a story to tell should never be subjected to questioning.

Nonetheless, despite the proverbial grain of salt, fishing action is typically at its summer best in June before the dog days of summer set in and activity flattens out a bit.

As stated previously, the Black Hills area is typically crowded this time of year, a situation undoubtedly heightened by the long Fourth of July weekend. Roads, lake shores and boat docks will be busy as will the bug population so prepare accordingly.

With that in mind, here are spots where fishing prospects could provide a big bang to the holiday weekend.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains excellent with daily limits reported. Fish remain shallow (12-15 feet of water) and have been responding to jigs and bouncers with spinners, minnows or crawlers. Most of the activity appears to be centered near drop-offs of flats and in areas adjacent to the dam. Crappie bite slowed down somewhat but smallmouth bass remain active.

Bear Butte Lake: Bullhead and pike activity reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite remains steady though unders remain hard to come by. The walleye action is much better during night time hours. Bottom bouncers with either minnows or crawlers recommended. Also, a nice catfish bite continues in the channel.

Black Hills Area Streams: A spell of dryer weather has lowered flows somewhat though streams remain fishable. Water temps are beginning to climb and bear watching as water temps over 60 should result in shutdown conditions. Nymph fishing remains excellent and hatches are picking up as well providing plenty of dry fly opportunities.

Curlew Lake: Crappie, bass and catfish bites reported.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity is excellent at all locations with fish receptive to a variety of presentations. Center has been a particular standout. And panfish activity has picked up recently at Stockade.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing traffic remains light on the lake so far this summer, perhaps a reflection of the windy weather conditions. Perch have been active (are schooled up a couple of feet of the bottom in 20-25 feet of water), and trout bite has been steady as well. Minnows, crawlers and spinner baits are stirring up the action.

Horsethief and Roubaix Lakes: Anglers continue to catch trout on a variety of presentations including minnows and spinner baits.

New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite reported on minnows and crawler presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Excellent trout bite continues including some nice-sized specimens. Perch remain active, particularly on the south side of the lake. Minnows and spinner baits are working well for both species. Pike have been showing up in back bays with chubs and smelt the presentations of choice.

Sheridan Lake: Perch are being caught along with trout, bass and the occasional pike. Minnows, crawlers and spinner baits are working best.

Stockade Lake: Bluegill activity has picked up in recent days. Perch and crappie catches at times as well. Minnow combinations have been working best. Also some northern pike have been caught on minnow/jigheads.

Tisdale Lake: Pike activity reported.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity picked up a bit last week as winds calmed a bit. Fish remains shallow—20 feet or less—and are responding to crawler combinations though bottom bouncer/minnows and spinners are working as well. Lots of smaller sized fish showing up and sorting generally required. Smallmouth bass, white bass, perch, catfish and pike available as well. Early morning hours seem to have the best of it.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity remains strong with a nice mix of overs and unders included. Fish are being caught in 10-12 feet of water on crawler/bottom bouncer rigs. Also, nice-sized catfish have been showing up in the fast water of the stilling basin. The West Bend area has been producing plenty of walleye and smallmouth bass activity though boat traffic can be burdensome at times.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains excellent below the dam at Fort Thompson and in Chamberlain area near the bridges. Fish have been located in 16-18 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with crawlers. Lots of unders have been showing up so sorting is required. Small mouth bass action reported as well. Walleye bite is excellent at points south as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

