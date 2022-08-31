Fishing Line: Trout and pan fishing advisable amid high temperatures

For walleye fishing aficionados, a trip east to the Missouri River might be the ticket for the next few weeks as the walleye bite in the Black Hills region has slowed considerably. Even then, the joy of a hot bite might be lessened a bit by temperatures that are expected to be in the mid-90’s.

Not that the Rapid City area will provide any relief as similar readings are expected in the area into next week.

With that, a trip to the high country and a shot at some excellent trout and pan fishing might be advisable. High country lakes are providing a bit of both. And area streams are flowing nicely off recent rains and trout action is to be expected.

Also, late summer and lowered water levels sets up excellent catfish and carp action in the area particularly in area prairie rivers (Belle Fourche and Cheyenne) and lakes (Angostura and Orman).

Here’s a brief update at what anglers have been faring lately.

Angostura Reservoir: Experienced anglers are catching a few walleye--25-35 feet of water with cranks and crawlers. Some bass, catfish and carp activity reported.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity remains slow with but few anglers out as water level drops and bait fish levels rise. Shores have dried up to some extent allowing some shore fishing. Walleye action is slow for the most part though catfish and carp bites are common.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks remain trout fishing hotspots as those streams have the best mix of flows and water temps. Rapid Creek is fishing well throughout the system. Hoppers and terrestrials are working best and with area temps climbing next week, early morning hours are recommended. Castle Creek is fishing well both above and below Deerfield. And in a cool and uncrowded environment.

Custer State Park Lakes: Catches of trout available on most days, and fish are not choosy as to presentations.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity remains low though trout and perch bites are steady. Perch are typically suspended a couple of feet off the bottom. And trout have been responding to both fly and lure.

Horsethief, Lacota, Mirror and Roubaix Lakes: Trout action typically available with fish responding to a variety of presentations including minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Pactola Reservoir: Some lake trout activity reported last week as anglers jigging rippin raps at depths of 70-90 feet of water reported success. Also, bluegill and trout activity continue as well.

Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has slowed as elsewhere though perch, bluegill and trout bites can usually be located. Minnows, crawlers and spinner baits are all working effectively.

Stockade Lake: Bullhead action of nightcrawlers reported.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is scattered up and down the system. Picked up a bit up north though has remained hit-and-miss farther south. Depths vary as well with fish located anywhere from 15-40 feet depths. Mostly a bottom bouncer/crawler bite worked along points and structures where bait fish are more prolific. Smallmouth bass and catfish action continues as well. Some salmon activity (typically smaller specimens) continues near dam with squid and riggers or divers at depths of 85 feet or more.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye activity has slowed somewhat largely due to large baitfish populations. Nightcrawler/bouncer rigs worked in 25-40 feet of water has been working best. The 15 inch minimum length restriction goes back into effect on Thursday, September 1st so prepare to do more extensive sorting.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite has slowed a bit dropping into the hit and miss category. Spinners and crawlers worked at 15-20 feet of water has been working best. Some catfish and smallmouth bass activity reported as well.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.