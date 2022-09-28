Fishing Line: Upcoming fishing tournament, a treat for local fisherman

Not much change from last week though an outlook for cooler weather mixed with rain showers should contribute to an improving fishing bite throughout the area during the next few weeks. To that point, walleye activity has picked up to a slight degree in prairie lakes region wide and in the Missouri River over the past week.

And the Black Hills high country continues to play host to plenty of trout activity in lakes and streams along with the always spectacular scenery as a bonus.

Fishing activity remains on the back burner for many outdoor enthusiasts due to the slew of high school and college fall activities. Add to the mix fall hunting seasons and lakes and streams could be the preserve of the die-hard cast of area anglers until the ice fishing season comes aboard.

For walleye fishing aficionados, a late summer treat is in store next week with the first annual Wild Walleye Outfitters Fall Brawl at the Black Hills Reservoir (See Details Below).

Angostura Reservoir: Excellent crappie bite in progress. Small minnows are the bait of choice. Vicinity of the south marina has been a hot spot. Limited walleye activity. Fish caught have been located at depths of 15-20 feet of water though are moving shallower. Some smallmouth bass activity reported as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Reservoir is slowly filling (52 %) with the close of the irrigation season and main docks are still in. Walleye bite has slowly improved with lots of unders showing up. Minnows seem to be the go-to presentation.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to produce plenty of trout action, a situation that should only improve with lower temps and rain showers forecast for the week ahead.

Deerfield Reservoir: Fishing activity remains somewhat slow as has been the case through much of the summer season. Nonetheless, trout, perch and northern pike bite have been showing up.

Pactola Reservoir: Crappie and trout have been active particularly near the south boat ramp area. Offering of minnows, flies and spoons have been working best.

Shadehill Reservoir: Reports indicate pretty steady walleye and crappie bites at present.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and bluegill activity reported off Hwy. 385. Crawlers and spinner baits have been working best.

Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is improving as fish are moving into shallower waters (15-20 feet) and have been responding to plugs pulled with minnows or crawlers. There are lots of shad in the lake at present which may be a hindrance to the walleye bite but makes locating bass an easier proposition. Salmon activity remains fairly consistent with majority of fish being taken on down orange and yellow riggers worked at depths of 90 feet or thereabouts.

Lake Sharpe: Anglers are catching walleye though fish are small and meeting the 15-inch minimum length now in effect can be burdensome. Best bite results when water is being released at dam coupled with a light chop on the water. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches are working well. Fish have not yet begin migrating upstream as is typically the case.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains hit and miss; a situation that will likely continue until waters cools in mid-October. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best.

UPCOMING FISHING TOURNAMENT

Wild Walleye Outfitters First Annual Fall Brawl: October 8th-9th at Black Hills Reservoir (Orman); 60 team limit (were openings as of Wednesday, September 28th); $200 entry fee: First place payout, $2000 with a $1000 prize for largest fish caught. Event is posted on Facebook or call Kevin Vaughn (605) 519-4286 for additional details.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.