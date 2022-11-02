Fishing Line: Walleye bite picking up as temperature trends down

Just when the fishing begins to heat up in the Black Hills area, what has been awesome autumn weather, albeit a little windy at times, is going to take a noticeable drop off next week with temps dropping into the 40’s.

Were that not enough, snow flurries are mentioned as a possibility as well.

Clearly a glass half full or empty depending upon one’s perspective as the cooler temps and corresponding cooler waters typically go hand-in-hand with an uptick in fishing activity.

As for the positive, walleye activity has picked up lately in Angostura and Orman adding to what has been a solid trout and panfish bite that has been active in Black Hills area streams and higher elevation lakes, situations that should continue while temperature remain above freezing.

Another expected bite has also materialized as northern pike activity has gathered steam in Pactola and Sheridan Lake as well as Deerfield Reservoir.

For outdoor sportsmen who like double-barrel action of a sorts and don’t mind traveling a few miles to experience, another blast and cast weekend may be on tap in Central South Dakota. And perhaps the possibility of landing a state record walleye as a near record 16.11-pound specimen was caught in Lake Oahe last week.

All in all, lots of possibilities, and as for the dip in temperatures accompanying, hardly a blip on the radar for die-hard anglers.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity has picked up with most of the action coming on minnows and jigging raps in about 20 feet of water. Also, the crappie and smallmouth bass bites remain steady in shallows and weedy areas. Lures and spinners along with minnows and powerbait have been working best.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye continue to chase the numerous shad in the lake and anglers locating those schools are catching fish on minnows and powerbait. Some white bass and catfish action as well. Boat docks were still in place at mid-week.

Black Hills Area Lakes and Streams: Most higher elevation lakes are producing trout activity, particularly during midday hours when temperatures are more amenable. Trout bite remains steady in Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks. Hoppers and terrestrials are working well. And there are some dry fly opportunities on warmer afternoons.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity can be expected. And northern pike should be putting on the feed bag as well. Minnows, spinners and flies are working best for trout and perch while northerns typically respond to large minnows and chubs.

Keyhole Reservoir: A nice walleye bite in progress. Fish are being caught in extremely shallow water on minnows.

Pactola Reservoir: Northern pike bite has improved considerably. Jenney Gulch and other bays are the spots of choice. Elsewhere, rainbow trout and crappie action continue, particularly in the south marina area though north side of the lake has had its moments. Fish have been responding to leeches, worms, and spoons and cowbells.

Sheridan Lake: Northern pike have become more active along Hwy. 385. Chubs and minnows have been working best. In the main lake, trout and crappie and bluegill are being taken on a variety of presentations.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity remains steady, and as indicated above, some nice-sized fish are being caught as evidenced by the 16.11-pound specimen caught in Stove Creek Bay last week. Excellent up north while Gettysburg and Spring and Cow Creeks areas, though slower, are producing fish as well. Minnows, jigs and bottom bouncers worked in 10-20 feet of water has been working best. And for those seeking a little “blast and cast” action, opportunities still abound.

Lake Sharpe: Angling numbers are down though boats are out and walleye being caught. Fish are typically small however and sorting required. Farm Island area has been productive. Fish are shallow—10 feet or less—and responding to minnow and plugs or minnow with bottom bouncer or jig. Smallmouth bass have been active as well.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been inconsistent though some nice-sized fish—15-18 inches—are beginning to show up. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best. Fish are typically small and sorting generally required. Larger fish have been showing up farther south in the Platte area though bite is inconsistent.

Notable Events (particularly for ice fishermen)

The 14th annual Dakota Angler Ice Fishing Institute (billed as the 2nd largest ice fishing show in North America) is scheduled for November 11-13 at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.