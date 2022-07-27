Fishing Line: Walleye bite picking up in Black Hills

Along with cooler temps in the high country, Black Hills lakes and streams continue to offer excellent trout fishing opportunities at virtually every location, and on a wide variety of presentations.

Were that not enough, the walleye bite in the large prairie lakes that bookend the Black Hills picked up somewhat as well as anglers found a much-improved bite at Angostura and Orman this past week, a condition perhaps resulting from the somewhat cooler temperature in the area.

Unfortunately, the brief cooling trend will quickly give way to higher temperatures next week as the weather is expected to climb back into the mid-90’s, a situation that will please fishermen who enjoy the typical hot weather catfish and carp bites, if few others.

For sports fans, a busy weekend awaits. Not only is there excellent fishing in the area, but for those who perhaps prefer to enjoy sporting activities in a more sedentary manner, the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament is in Rapid City as well.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening fishing wise in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite remains fairly steady, though locating fish can be a challenge sometimes as fish are deep during the day before shallowing at night. Pulling cranks, minnows and crawlers in 20 feet of water appears to be working best during midday hours, while working the same off rip-rap has been the prescription for later day angling. Bass and crappie bites have been steady as well.

Bear Butte: Bullheads are active, as are walleye on occasion. Spinners/crawlers for walleye and crawlers for bullheads.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity seems to have picked up somewhat with anglers limiting out with a combination of over and unders. Work required, however, as fish are pretty scattered throughout the lake. Most of the activity has been found in 15-24 feet of water by trolling at about 2 mph with crawler and leech presentations. Catfish and carp activity is peeking as well.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to be the best choices for trout fishing streams in the Black Hills. All have consistent flows at present, coupled with fishable water temps. Dry fly and nymph fishing opportunities abound.

Curlew Lake: Lake has been producing bass, catfish and the occasional walleye.

Custer State Park Lakes: No change here. Trout activity remains excellent at all locations, with Center Lake a particular standout. Bass, perch, crappie and the occasional northern have been showing up at Stockade.

Deerfield Reservoir: With the hot weather, the lake has become a more attractive alternative for anglers seeking large lake activity without the distraction of recreational boating. Trout and perch bites remain steady. Perch are being located off the bottom in 20-25 feet of water. Crawlers and powerbait have been working best.

Horsethief, Lakota, Mirror and Roubaix Lakes: Trout activity remains excellent, with fish responding to a variety of presentations including minnows, crawlers and spinner baits.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and bluegills have been active, as well as perch. Crawlers and spinners are working well for both species. A few northern pike are being caught in bays on chubs or smelt.

Shadehill Reservoir: Walleye bite reported by anglers pulling plugs in 8-10 feet of water.

Sheridan Lake: Perch and bluegill activity remains steady throughout the lake with minnows, crawlers and spinner baits all working effectively.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity can be finicky, though seasoned anglers are still finding limits, though sorting may be required. Fish are being located near structure and weeds and responding to minnow and crawler rigs or trolling plugs with leeches. Depths vary considerably (25-35 feet of water). Nice smallmouth bass bite in progress with tubes and drop shot working well.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite remains steady throughout the system. Spinner/crawler/bouncer rigs are all working well in about 15-20 feet of water. Average catch has been in the 17-inch range and anglers have been filling out limits with smaller fish. An active bite farther south most days. And with much less boat traffic.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains excellent below the dam at Fort Thompson and in the Chamberlain area. Fish, typically small, have been located in 16-18 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with crawlers.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.