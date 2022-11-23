 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OUTDOORS

Fishing Line: Warm weather to halt most ice fishing this weekend

  • 0
Fishing Line pic
Richard Anderson, Journal staff

Thanksgiving turkey and leftovers rather than fresh fish are the likely fare this weekend as a spell of warm weather is expected to visit the area this weekend and extend into early next week.

And while ice fishing aficionados are finding stretches of reportedly workable ice — a definition that differs considerably depending upon perspective — the brief warm spell will bring a halt to most fishing activity for a while until colder days and thicker ice appear.

There has, however, been limited fishing activity in both open and ice-covered waters, and with some success as well. Lower elevation lakes have open water off shorelines and several smaller, high-elevation lakes and prairie ponds do have marginally workable ice.

Workable when approached with safety is the primary concern and the necessary items in hand to assure a safe experience.

People are also reading…

Such as, creepers to avoid slipping on ice, a spud bar to check ice depth, floating ice picks and a float suit, a throw bag with rope, cellphone and a whistle and, if possible, a buddy-up to assure able assistance if needed.

And lastly, and certainly not least, adherence to ice thickness guidelines:

- 3 inches (7 cm) (new ice) - KEEP OFF

- 4 inches (10 cm) - suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)

- 5 inches (12 cm) - suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)

- 8-12 inches (20 - 30 cm) - suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 - 2000 pounds)

- 12-15 inches (30 - 38 cm) - suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Here are a few updates on area waters:

Angostura Reservoir: Open water and some walleye activity on minnows and jigging raps as last reported. Some crappie and smallmouth bass activity as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishing activity reported.

Black Hills Area Lakes and Streams: Higher elevation Black Hills area lakes do have some ice, particularly on smaller bodies of water. Cold weather has precluded stream fishing though with temps climbing above freezing for a short spell. Lower elevation streams will likely produce a trout bite this weekend.  

Dalton Lake: Workable ice reported and a trout bite in progress.

Deerfield Reservoir: The main lake is open, though some ice in coves.

Mitchell Lake: 5 inches of ice reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Open with exception of ice buildup in gulches, though likely unsafe.  

Sheridan Lake: Some ice, though not workable. Some fishing along shorelines possible in places.  

Stockade Lake: A buildup of possibly workable ice on west side of lake (6 inches by some reports). Caution advised.

Sylvan Lake: Workable ice (5 inches in places) and some trout activity reported.

Lakes Oahe, Sharpe and Francis Case: Cold and windy weather largely shutdown fishing activity last week. Prior to that, some walleye and smallmouth trout reported.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

A huge thank you to RCPE railroad for fixing the tracks on the road going into Black Hills National Cemetery. It will be appreciated by all wh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Traumatised relatives await news of missing in quake-hit Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News