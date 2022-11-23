Fishing Line: Warm weather to halt most ice fishing this weekend

Thanksgiving turkey and leftovers rather than fresh fish are the likely fare this weekend as a spell of warm weather is expected to visit the area this weekend and extend into early next week.

And while ice fishing aficionados are finding stretches of reportedly workable ice — a definition that differs considerably depending upon perspective — the brief warm spell will bring a halt to most fishing activity for a while until colder days and thicker ice appear.

There has, however, been limited fishing activity in both open and ice-covered waters, and with some success as well. Lower elevation lakes have open water off shorelines and several smaller, high-elevation lakes and prairie ponds do have marginally workable ice.

Workable when approached with safety is the primary concern and the necessary items in hand to assure a safe experience.

Such as, creepers to avoid slipping on ice, a spud bar to check ice depth, floating ice picks and a float suit, a throw bag with rope, cellphone and a whistle and, if possible, a buddy-up to assure able assistance if needed.

And lastly, and certainly not least, adherence to ice thickness guidelines:

- 3 inches (7 cm) (new ice) - KEEP OFF

- 4 inches (10 cm) - suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)

- 5 inches (12 cm) - suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)

- 8-12 inches (20 - 30 cm) - suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 - 2000 pounds)

- 12-15 inches (30 - 38 cm) - suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

Here are a few updates on area waters:

Angostura Reservoir: Open water and some walleye activity on minnows and jigging raps as last reported. Some crappie and smallmouth bass activity as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishing activity reported.

Black Hills Area Lakes and Streams: Higher elevation Black Hills area lakes do have some ice, particularly on smaller bodies of water. Cold weather has precluded stream fishing though with temps climbing above freezing for a short spell. Lower elevation streams will likely produce a trout bite this weekend.

Dalton Lake: Workable ice reported and a trout bite in progress.

Deerfield Reservoir: The main lake is open, though some ice in coves.

Mitchell Lake: 5 inches of ice reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Open with exception of ice buildup in gulches, though likely unsafe.

Sheridan Lake: Some ice, though not workable. Some fishing along shorelines possible in places.

Stockade Lake: A buildup of possibly workable ice on west side of lake (6 inches by some reports). Caution advised.

Sylvan Lake: Workable ice (5 inches in places) and some trout activity reported.

Lakes Oahe, Sharpe and Francis Case: Cold and windy weather largely shutdown fishing activity last week. Prior to that, some walleye and smallmouth trout reported.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.