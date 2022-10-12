Fishing Line: Windy conditions great for local fishermen

A time-tested aphorism has it that fishing in South Dakota, or elsewhere for that matter, is never better than on days when winds are sufficient to form a chop on the water’s surface.

A chop that is stronger than the white caps more commonly seen in the area this week as a stretch of twenty-plus gusts roiled the waters.

Despite the very breezy conditions, fishing opportunities were still out there particularly for shore fishermen who often thrive in fall months when fish typically move into shoreline forage areas seeking baitfish.

Panfish trout activity remains excellent steady in the Black Hills lakes and streams. And though the fall walleye bite has not yet caught fire, some fish are being caught in Angostura and Orman though locating fish can be a chore as fish are scattered both in location and depths.

Black Hills area outdoorsmen and women have a couple of excellent options this weekend. Head up into the hills and check out some fishing spots while enjoying the magnificent fall foliage. Or venture east and enjoy a “blast and cast” weekend in central South Dakota with a mix of fishing and hunting.

The Missouri has some excellent smallmouth bass (and occasional walleye) action at present. And the pheasant population in Central South Dakota is reportedly at the highest level in recent years.

Angostura Reservoir: Though walleye are being caught, and some limits taken, crappie and smallmouth bass action is the chart-topper at present. Walleye caught have been showing up in 10-15 feet of water and responding to minnows. The south marina area has been a hot spot for crappies, and bass are active in bays and near weed lines. Lures and spinners are working well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The winning team in the weekend Wild Walleyes Outfitters fishing tournament weighted in 16.1 pounds of fish. Among the walleyes caught: a 27-inch specimen. Plenty of overs have been showing up recently though securing unders is a more difficult chore. Fish are scattered at various depths, and minnows remain the bait of choice.

Black Hills Area Streams: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks have steady flows and are producing excellent fall trout bites. Hoppers and terrestrials are working well and should continue to do so until hard frost conditions.

Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity continues. And pike bite is improving as well. Minnows, spinners and flies are working best for trout and perch while northerns are responding to large minnows and chubs.

Pactola Reservoir: Coves and beaches are producing plenty of rainbow trout and crappie action as is the shore across from the south marina docks (fishing off docks is frowned upon). Fish have been responding to leeches, worms, and small streamer patterns. Also, pike activity is picking up in gulches as well.

Shadehill Reservoir: Reports remain positive with walleye and crappie activity highlighted.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and bluegill activity reported on crawlers and spinner baits. Area near dam continues to be a hotspot Also, northern pike bite has picked up (chubs or pike flies) along Hwy. 385.

Lake Oahe: Weather has slowed due to weather complications though some nice sized walleyes have been showing up in spots. Walleye can be difficult to locate however as the population is deep feeding off the lake herring introduced into the lake a decade ago. Pulling cranks and jigging raps deep are the key. Smallmouth bass bite, however, is excellent on lures and crankbaits. Also, the Chinook salmon will be running soon as fish migrate back up river.

Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is improving though catches are typically small and finding a limit of keepers can time consuming. Pulling plugs and jigging with crawlers, minnow and leeches has been the ticket. Also, the West Bend area has been producing a steady smallmouth bass bite. Fish are being located at depths of 10-12 feet of water.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been inconsistent though some nice-sized fish—15-18 inches—are beginning to show up. Pulling crankbaits and minnows in 10-16 feet of water is working best. Fish are typically small and sorting generally required.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.