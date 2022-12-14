Fishing Line: Winter weather gives pause to area anglers

Due to blizzard conditions and substantial snowfall accumulations in Western South Dakota mid-week, fishing activity will take a backseat to snow shoveling for a few days. Or contemplating the easiest access to fishable lakes and streams when opportunities resume.

A good news/bad news scenario sets up for the days ahead, as though cold weather moving into the area should safely solidify ice surfaces in the area. However, an insulating acting snow pack on surfaces can create problems with reading surface conditions such as pressure ridges and the like.

Though new ice is typically safer than old, ice thickness can vary widely from spot to spot. Thus, as always, caution continues to be a matter of the highest priority. Make sure to put a spud bar to frequent use.

And ice shacks and shelters will take on added importance as temperatures are expected to fall to sub-zero levels next week.

Nonetheless, die-hard ice fishing anglers will find a way. And with that, here is a brief look at what may await.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake has reportedly frozen over though ice is likely unsafe.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Lots of solid ice though snow covered in spots. Some walleye activity reported. Wind and extreme cold will likely curtail fishing activity for a while.

Center Lake: Five inches of ice and some trout activity reported.

Deerfield Reservoir: Lake is frozen over. Five plus inches of ice near inlet and in bays and areas adjacent. Mid-lake merits caution for a week or so. Perch, typically small, have been active.

Lacota Lake: Five inches of ice reported and with some rainbow trout activity.

Mitchell Lake: Six plus inches of ice reported and a trout active on waxworms and maggots.

Pactola Reservoir: Though some reports of open water, current cold spell should lead to lake icing in near future though may be a while before safe ice is available. As for present, five inches plus depths of ice are in gulches reportedly. Caution advised.

Roubaix Lake: Six plus inches of ice reported with an active trout bite.

Sheridan Lake: Five inches of ice reported near marinas and near shorelines. Lake center is iced over though questionable. The lake often has pressure ridges, a situation made more hazardous with snow covered surfaces. Trout and pike bites reported.

Stockade Lake: Six inches plus of ice for the most part, particularly on north and west sides of lake. Some bluegill, bass, and pike activity in progress.

Sylvan Lake: Six inches of ice with trout activity reported.

Lakes Oahe, Sharpe and Francis Case: Snow, high winds and extremely cold temps have curtailed fishing activity on the river at present.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report. :