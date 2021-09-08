FISHING LINE

Shadehill Reservoir: Despite a low water level in the lake, walleye bite seems to be improving somewhat. Bottom bouncers and minnows are the bait of choice, and 25-35 feet of water is the desirable depth.

Sheridan Lake: Perch activity continues with the fish located at 20 feet depths and responding to small minnows, and bluegills are being caught on dillys or a piece of crawler. Anglers trolling cowbells and flat fish are finding rainbow trout action. Pike bite, though not yet in full fall swing, is beginning to pick up along highway 385. Also, bass activity reported along weed lines on top water lures and weedless frogs.

Stockade Lake: Crappie are active on small minnows or small plastic jigs.

Lake Oahe: Walleye activity remains slow with fish still hanging out in deeper water (35-50 feet of water) for the most parts though some anglers have found success working shallower water (10-20 feet) along channel breaks. With that, smallmouth bass remain the target of most anglers as limits of nice-sized fish (four to five pounders included) are being caught. Salmon bite has slowed as fish responding to cooling waters will soon migrate toward Whitlock Bay.