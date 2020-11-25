FISHING LINE

Like most everything else in this year of the Covid, Thanksgiving will be a much different experience for many with family gatherings either limited in scope or cancelled outright.
Fortunately, in this period of inconstancy, the sport of fishing remains a good opportunity to enjoy a safe recreational outdoor outing while counting one’s blessing through a Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. And pleasant weather forecast for the holiday weekend could enhance that experience as well.
Though a few smaller bodies of water are showing a thin patina of ice, the big lakes are clear throughout the region, and of course, the streams are as well allowing for a few more weeks at the very least of soft water angling.
A thought at least, for those who would like to take their social distancing to an outdoor locale.
Nonetheless, a Thanksgiving wish for the best now and in the future to all.
Angostura Reservoir: Not much activity last week. Recent reports indicated a few walleye were showing up on large profile baits and jigs near structures and points. Fish have been moving into shallower water though as water temps drop will relocate.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Only the bored, and in limited numbers, were out last week as fishing action remains spotty. Though slow, walleye caught are typically large and healthy. Most of the activity has been near the dam where some white bass and the occasional crappie have been caught as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity remains excellent. Nymphs and streamers along with some dry fly action coinciding with blue-winged olive and mayfly hatches during midday hours.
Deerfield Lake: Perch have been active throughout the year and remain so. Fish are typically suspended two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 foot of water. Small jigs with crawlers or waxworms have been working best. Some ice off shore in north bays
Pactola Reservoir: Trout, crappie and perch are being caught on night crawlers, powerbait and trout spinners. The occasional laker also on chubs and large spoons.
Sheridan Lake: A pretty decent perch bite is in progress with some nice 11-12-inch fish being caught. Most of the activity is centered around Dakota Point on jigs and small minnows though dam area has seen some action as well.
Stockade Lake: Lake has thin ice on much of surface particularly during morning hours.
Lake Oahe: Walleye are being caught — a 14-plus pounder showed up south of Mobridge last week. Are scattered however and can be difficult to locate. Mouth of bays are the best bet.
Lake Sharpe: Same as above, walleye are there for the catching throughout the system if conditions allow. Fish are in the 15-20-inch range are responding to spinner/crawler rigs worked in 10-14 foot of water. A mix of fishing and hunting may make trip worthwhile.
Lake Francis Case: A good walleye bite reported in Chamberlain with limits being caught near I-90 and railroad bridges. With windy conditions prevailing most days and fish moving to shallower water, shore fishermen have been enjoying the best action.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments:
• 3rd Annual Wild Walleye Outfitters Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 2. Applications can be located at wildwalleyeoutfitters.wordpress.com
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
