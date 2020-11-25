FISHING LINE

Like most everything else in this year of the Covid, Thanksgiving will be a much different experience for many with family gatherings either limited in scope or cancelled outright.

Fortunately, in this period of inconstancy, the sport of fishing remains a good opportunity to enjoy a safe recreational outdoor outing while counting one’s blessing through a Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. And pleasant weather forecast for the holiday weekend could enhance that experience as well.

Though a few smaller bodies of water are showing a thin patina of ice, the big lakes are clear throughout the region, and of course, the streams are as well allowing for a few more weeks at the very least of soft water angling.

A thought at least, for those who would like to take their social distancing to an outdoor locale.

Nonetheless, a Thanksgiving wish for the best now and in the future to all.

Angostura Reservoir: Not much activity last week. Recent reports indicated a few walleye were showing up on large profile baits and jigs near structures and points. Fish have been moving into shallower water though as water temps drop will relocate.