FISHING LINE

Due to the unseasonably warm winter weather, ice conditions in the Black Hills region have been iffy at times.

That concern will resolved rather quickly next week as a cold spell will move into the area on the weekend and drop temperatures into the teens for much of next week.

Fortunately, ice fishermen typically know the tricks of the trade to stay warm from ice shacks to tents to warm clothing properly worn. If not, winter season anglers quickly join the ranks of once-upon-a-time ice fishermen.

Fishing in the area has been good to excellent depending upon locale, a situation that should continue through the weekend as a low-pressure front moves through the area. Cold weather will likely send fish into deeper water though cloudy weather should keep fish actively feeding.

Here’s a look at last week’s fishing activity.

Angostura Reservoir: No activity reported.

Black Hills Reservoir (Orman): Six to eight inches of ice in most places reported and some limits of perch — nine to 10 inches — and walleye caught as well. Though anglers are still working Tequila Beach and Gadens areas, most of the activity has moved to the dam area. Jigs and minnows are the baits of choice.