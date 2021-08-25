fishing line

Fishing activity, on both ends of the line, remains slow, a likely victim of a typically slow summer bite as fish go deep and the abundance of bait fish available for snacking this time of year,
Couple those occurrences with the numerous activities revolving around the opening of schools and high school sports action, and area lakes and streams aren’t home to a lot of visitors at present.
That is the glass half empty take if one is so inclined though for the half-fillers, there are some area lakes and streams where fish activity has been paying dividends. Particularly for those anglers who are willing to exert some patience and perhaps mix it up the offerings a bit.
With that, here are some spots where fishing activity has remained steady despite the late summer doldrums.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite improved somewhat likely due to cooler nights. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are recommended. Some crappie and smallmouth bass activity reported as well on small jigs and minnows.
Bear Butte Lake: Crappie and perch are active, and bass bite is picking up on beetle spins and weedless worms. Also, some bullhead activity in shallows on crawlers or stink bait.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Not a lot of people going out at this time since the lake is at 50 percent capacity and shore fishing is a muddy, if not impossible option. Add the recent shad hatch that is providing plenty of bait for hungry fish to the mix as well. There are a few walleye being caught — bottom bouncers with slow death hooks and crawlers during early morning or late nights when fish are running shad.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Stream fishing remains quite good despite the heat wave as streams remain at workable levels aided by cooler nights. Trico Mayfly hatches have created good dry fly-fishing opportunities in early morning hours, and hopper fishing has been good during the day.
Cheyenne River: River is low though deeper holes have been producing steady catfish action.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite continues on small jigs and crawlers. Fish are typically located at depths of 25 to 30 feet. Trout activity, as well, during early morning or late afternoon hours.
New Underwood Dam: Catfish and bullhead activity continues on crawlers, stink bait, and chicken livers.
Pactola Reservoir: Perch activity continues with a piece of nightcrawler working best. And rainbow trout action reported as well on cowbells and small jigs, salmon eggs or powerbait. Boat fishermen working depths of 60-90 feet of water are catching a few lake trout on creek chubs or shiners.
Shadehill Reservoir: Water level is very low though reports indicate that the walleye bite is picking up on bouncers and minnows worked in 25-35 feet of water.
Sheridan Lake: Perch are hitting on small minnows with the fish suspended a couple of feet off bottom in 25-30 feet of water. Bluegill action reported on dillys or a piece of crawler. Rainbows have been showing by trollers with cowbells and flat fish. And some pike action reported near the Spring Creek inlet, and bass activity near the weed lines on top water plugs and weedless frogs.
Stockade Lake: Crappie are active on small minnows or small plastic jigs.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite remains somewhat slow as fish typically remain deep (25-50 feet of water). Bouncers with spinners and crawlers have been working best. Cheyenne River and Miniconjou areas have been fairly productive. On a positive note, the smallmouth bass bite has been excellent with limits taken including some four- and five-pound specimens. Also, salmon activity has been fair particularly in the Spring and Cow Creek areas. Going deep (60-90 feet of water with squid or herring has been the ticket.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite has been excellent between West Bend and Antelope Creek areas. Bouncer rigs with jigs and crawlers or minnows are working best. Bite is steady in Pierre area though gh boat traffic can be a load. Also, in fast water below the dam, lots of catfish are being caught.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity has been fair in Chamberlain area. However, some anglers (patient ones) have been limiting working johnny darters and minnows in 15-25 feet of water.
