fishing line

Fishing activity, on both ends of the line, remains slow, a likely victim of a typically slow summer bite as fish go deep and the abundance of bait fish available for snacking this time of year,

Couple those occurrences with the numerous activities revolving around the opening of schools and high school sports action, and area lakes and streams aren’t home to a lot of visitors at present.

That is the glass half empty take if one is so inclined though for the half-fillers, there are some area lakes and streams where fish activity has been paying dividends. Particularly for those anglers who are willing to exert some patience and perhaps mix it up the offerings a bit.

With that, here are some spots where fishing activity has remained steady despite the late summer doldrums.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite improved somewhat likely due to cooler nights. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are recommended. Some crappie and smallmouth bass activity reported as well on small jigs and minnows.

Bear Butte Lake: Crappie and perch are active, and bass bite is picking up on beetle spins and weedless worms. Also, some bullhead activity in shallows on crawlers or stink bait.