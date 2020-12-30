FISHING LINE

Fishing activity in the Black Hills area will be mostly a high country, ice fishing experience, or a trout line plopped (quietly) in an area stream, over the New Year’s weekend as the warming temperatures predicted for the next week or so will prevent ice buildup on prairie lakes for a while.
Fortunately, the upper elevations lakes have solid ice though caution remains the watchword as open water and thin ice prevails in some spots. And with the workable ice, excellent panfish and trout bites are being reported. All in all, an excellent opportunity for anglers to spend some productive hours with which to wave a very welcome goodbye and a hearty good riddance to 2020.
With that in mind, here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area heading into the new year.
Angostura Reservoir: Little action reported as open water prevails other than along shorelines and in back bays where ice is iffy.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake is frozen along shorelines though the buildup to this point is unsafe, and fishing remains at a standstill.
Bismarck Lake: Six inches of ice with perch and trout bites reported.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout fishing remains steady in area streams. Mostly nymph fishing, flied with an element of orange or pink have been working well. Dry fly fishing should pick up in early January as midge hatches begin.
Center Lake: Five inches of ice except along north side where ice is iffy. A solid trout bite in progress with red spikes and waxworms working best.
Deerfield Lake: Solid ice in the Gold Run and Dutchman areas and some shacks are now setup in main lake though extreme caution is advised. Plenty of perch and trout activity reported. Waxworms and red spikes with small ice jigs are recommended.
Lakota Lake: Six inches of ice on the lake and limits of trout reported on spinners and powerbait.
Pactola Reservoir: Four to eight inches of ice in Jenney Gulch with reports of lake trout, including a 35-inch specimen, being caught on chubs, shiners or frozen smelt in 30 foot of water. Shore fishermen in open water situations are still catching rainbow trout on spinner baits.
Prairie Lakes: Lakes remain unsafe with only two- or three-inch buildup on most.
Roubaix Lake: Six inches of ice reported, and rainbow trout being caught on powerbait or waxworms.
Sheridan Lake: Five-to-six-inch ice in places with open water remaining in middle of the lake. Limits of perch, bluegill (1/2 to ¾ ilb), trout and crappie reported on waxworms and red spikes on small jigs. Also, a 29-inch northern pike reportedly caught as well. Stake your spot early as the lake is a very popular location at present.
Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches of ice reported. Perch and largemouth bass are showing up on jigs and minnows while some northern pike activity have been picked up on south side of lake.
Sylvan Lake: Six inches of ice with a rainbow trout bite reported on salmon eggs, waxworms and powerbait.
Lake Oahe: Fishing on the Missouri River and upper lake Oahe is excellent. Best bite is in the Pollock area. Ice is around 6" in most areas away from the current with an active walleye bite in progress including a variety of sizes. Jigging in 15-40 foot of water depending on time of day. And on dead sticks tipped with minnows or chubs. Farther south, there is some ice back in back bays of Spring and Cow Creek though ice quality is questionable.
Lake Sharpe: Boat fishermen continue to work below the dam and near the bridges and are finding occasional walleye activity including fat walleye in the 17-19-inch range. Some ice fishing activity reported near Farm Island.
Lake Francis Case: Some walleye reported near the I-90 and railroad bridges in Chamberlain.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments
• 4th Annual Whitney Dock Club Fishing Tournament: Jan. 9, call Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for more info.
• Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, Jan. 30. Contact Raymond Pickner (605.730.0216 for more information.
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 31. Pre-registration only, call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for more info.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.