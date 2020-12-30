FISHING LINE

Fishing activity in the Black Hills area will be mostly a high country, ice fishing experience, or a trout line plopped (quietly) in an area stream, over the New Year’s weekend as the warming temperatures predicted for the next week or so will prevent ice buildup on prairie lakes for a while.

Fortunately, the upper elevations lakes have solid ice though caution remains the watchword as open water and thin ice prevails in some spots. And with the workable ice, excellent panfish and trout bites are being reported. All in all, an excellent opportunity for anglers to spend some productive hours with which to wave a very welcome goodbye and a hearty good riddance to 2020.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area heading into the new year.

Angostura Reservoir: Little action reported as open water prevails other than along shorelines and in back bays where ice is iffy.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake is frozen along shorelines though the buildup to this point is unsafe, and fishing remains at a standstill.

Bismarck Lake: Six inches of ice with perch and trout bites reported.