fishing line

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Most of the boaters on the lake over the very hot weekend were looking to play in the water rather than to chase fish. With that, fishing activity was slow as was the bite as the low water level makes it difficult to fish from shore. The few anglers out were finding some walleye activity though fish were scattered typically in waters 22-26 feet deep. Majority of fish caught were unders. Crawlers with Lindy rigs is working best, and with heat, night fishing the optimum time.

Belle Fourche River: Catfish are extremely active as present with catches in the two-to-five-pound range fairly common. Worms, chicken livers or stink baits recommended. Inlet at Orman is typically a hotspot.

Bismarck Lake: Two-to-three-pound largemouth bass were showing up on minnows and chubs. And trout were very active in early morning and late afternoon hours. Spinners and nightcrawlers recommended.

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to produce excellent trout action. Dropper rigs as well as small hopper patterns. And, as always, nymph patterns of various types are working well.