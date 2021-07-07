fishing line

Recreational activity rather than fishing ventures made up most of the action on area lakes over the 4th of July weekend, a fact that anglers apparently acknowledged and joined in opted to work the barbie at home. Fishing activity was beginning to pick up earlier this week, however, as anglers vied with the hordes of vacationers and tourists for traditional hotspots.
The good news is that the bite remains fairly steady in the area despite a little drop off in walleye action in prairie lakes. Fortunately, Black Hills area lakes and streams do continue to produce excellent trout bites as well as other species at a number of locations.
With hot weather, most species are feeding in deeper water during midday hours while points, weed lines and around docks and pilings can produce excellent night time fishing.
Also, a word to the wise: the annual Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament takes place in Pierre this weekend so lake and boat docks will be a busy, busy place.
Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening a little closer to home.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains steady though majority of fish caught are in the 13–14-inch range with legal sized specimens harder to come by. Spinners and nightcrawlers are working best. Also, spinners are attracting smallmouth bass and bluegill are in bays.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Most of the boaters on the lake over the very hot weekend were looking to play in the water rather than to chase fish. With that, fishing activity was slow as was the bite as the low water level makes it difficult to fish from shore. The few anglers out were finding some walleye activity though fish were scattered typically in waters 22-26 feet deep. Majority of fish caught were unders. Crawlers with Lindy rigs is working best, and with heat, night fishing the optimum time.
Belle Fourche River: Catfish are extremely active as present with catches in the two-to-five-pound range fairly common. Worms, chicken livers or stink baits recommended. Inlet at Orman is typically a hotspot.
Bismarck Lake: Two-to-three-pound largemouth bass were showing up on minnows and chubs. And trout were very active in early morning and late afternoon hours. Spinners and nightcrawlers recommended.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Rapid, Castle and Spearfish Creeks continue to produce excellent trout action. Dropper rigs as well as small hopper patterns. And, as always, nymph patterns of various types are working well.
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity continues with the best action occurring during early morning hours by either boat or shore fishermen. Perch are typically located in 25-30 feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers and small jigs while trout have been hitting on a variety of presentations.
Horsethief Lake: Trout bite continues on powerbait and trout spinners.
Pactola Reservoir: Fishing in the lake slowed over the weekend due to recreational activity. Trout action remains excellent as does bluegill activity in bays. Veteran’s Point has been a hotspot though most bays are fishing well.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill during early morning and late afternoon hours on small jigs and crawlers. Bass action also working minnow in 3-4 feet of water. And the occasional catfish on livers or stink bait.
Shadehill Reservoir: Limits of walleye reported with the fish located in 15-25-feet of water and responding to nightcrawlers on slow death hooks.
Sheridan Lake: Crappie activity near Dakota Point as well as a bass bite during late afternoon hours. Spinner baits are working best for both species. Rainbow trout bite continues as well.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity has slowed somewhat in the upper reaches of the lake with fish having gone deeper — 25-30 feet of water, though limits are still being taken. Farther south, bite remains steady on a variety of bottom bouncer presentations. Depth varies from 15-25 feet of water near Gettysburg to 5-20 feet from Sutton Bay south. Smallmouth and pike bites reported as well.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye action is excellent with most baits working well. Depths vary depending upon location. Anglers working weed beds with spinner/crawler rigs are having success as are others trolling deeper depths. Also, catfish bite is hot and heavy below the dam.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye near Chamberlain working jigs and bouncers with minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Shore fishing has been excellent as well.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.