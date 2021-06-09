FISHING LINE

Judging by the forecast, a steady diet of 90-plus temp days, the lazy, hazy days of summer are coming to the area. With that, the prospect of heading for the old fishing hole with an ample supply of favorite beverages, a sufficient supply of suntan lotion, and just as a precaution, a can of bug spray, takes on an even more special allure. After all, when properly prepared, spending time near or on water on a sunny day is hard to beat.

Even better: an active bite of walleye, trout, bass or other game fish to one’s liking. An angler’s nirvana in other words.

Judging by recent reports, a scenario somewhat similar may await fishermen in the days ahead as fishing prospects appear bright particularly during early morning or late evening hours.

Here are some spots to perhaps catch a fish or two while enjoying Saturday’s “National Get Outdoors Day”.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains steady. Fish have moved out into deeper water and though still responding to minnows, nightcrawlers are becoming increasingly effective. Smallmouth bass bite remains very active as well.

Bear Butte: Two-to-four-pound northern pike have been showing up on frozen smelt as well as a few crappie on minnows and jigs.