fishing line

Fishing excursions to area lakes dropped precipitously last week, a situation due to a variety of causes ranging from the from the onset of hunting seasons to extremely high winds in much of the region curtailing interest from both angler and quarry.

Fortunately, a week of excellent autumn weather appears to be on tap for the first week of October that coupled with cooler evenings should contribute to more interest and a better bite throughout the month.

Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening in recent weeks, and as such a guidepost to where action may best be found.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye action continues to improve as fish move into more accessible locations, particularly for boat fishermen. Some crappie, bass activity and catfish activity reported as well. Bottom bouncers and minnow/crawler rigs for walleye and an assortment of baits for other species.

Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie--11-13-inch—have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, northern pike (28-32-inch range) have been showing up on chubs.