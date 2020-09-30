fishing line

Fishing excursions to area lakes dropped precipitously last week, a situation due to a variety of causes ranging from the from the onset of hunting seasons to extremely high winds in much of the region curtailing interest from both angler and quarry.
Fortunately, a week of excellent autumn weather appears to be on tap for the first week of October that coupled with cooler evenings should contribute to more interest and a better bite throughout the month.
Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening in recent weeks, and as such a guidepost to where action may best be found.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye action continues to improve as fish move into more accessible locations, particularly for boat fishermen. Some crappie, bass activity and catfish activity reported as well. Bottom bouncers and minnow/crawler rigs for walleye and an assortment of baits for other species.
Bear Butte Lake: Some nice crappie--11-13-inch—have been caught by anglers working minnows or spoons along weed lines. Also, northern pike (28-32-inch range) have been showing up on chubs.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Extremely windy conditions curtailed fishing activity last week with few boaters willing to tackle the elements, and shore fishermen stymied by the muddy shorelines resulting from the lake’s low water level. Recent activity has included some walleye activity as well as a few crappie and catfish. Runout for irrigation purposes is schedule to conclude on October 2nd, a situation that should allow lake to reset for late fall activity.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Black Hills streams are at normal flow levels and trout activity in virtually all remains excellent, a situation that should continue into late fall. Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks are standouts with a variety of hatches contributing to the bite. And for those looking for large rainbow action, a trip to Pactola is advised.
Curlew Lake: A few walleye in the 20-25 inch range are being caught on Lindy rigs and minnows. Crappie activity continues as well with small minnows and jigs worked in 8-10 foot of water working best.
Deerfield Lake: Trout bite is excellent on a variety of presentations from both boat and shore/ And perch are being located in 25-40 foot of water and responding to small jigs with a piece of crawler.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout and bluegill continue to be active on spinners and powerbait, and an improving northern pike bite reported as well. Busiest areas have been on flats and in bays toward south end of the lake. Lake trout action has been picked up to some extent though fish are deep. Frozen smelt recommended.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite remains steady with nightcrawlers the bait of choice.
Shade Hill Reservoir: Walleye activity is reportedly picking up on bottom bouncer rigs. Nice-sized crappies action on minnows as well.
Sheridan Lake: Anglers are catching northern pike on chubs near the Spring Creek inlet, along Hwy. 385, and along weed banks across from the marina. Also, some trout, perch and a few crappie have been showing up as well.
Stockade Lake: A bass bite at times with minnows and plastics working best. Fish are scattered and seeking out generally required.
Sylvan Lake: Limits of trout reported on powerbait and trout spinners.
Lake Oahe: Though walleye activity has slowed a bit as fish are scattered at various depths, the smallmouth bass bite continues to be excellent with limits of nice-sized fish taken on most days along with plenty of catfish action to offer a chance of pace. Walleye are still responding to bouncers with either minnows or crawlers. Salmon activity is picking up with shore fishermen reporting catches from shore on spoons and below the dam at depths of 75 feet plus on squid.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is steady though not spectacular. Fish are located in 10-15 foot of water and responding to bouncers with crawlers worked in current breaks. Action can be slow as fish are difficult to locate though fish caught are a nice mix of overs and unders.
Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity remains much the same with activity slow in the Chamberlain area and picking up somewhat at points south, a situation that will likely remain unchanged until temperatures, ambient and water, cool. Bouncer/crawler rigs at depths of 15-25 foot of water recommended.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
