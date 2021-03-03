FISHING LINE

A couple of weeks back, the thought that melting ice would soon be a problem seemed considerably farfetched. Sixty-degree temps or nearly so for the week ahead will, or should, quickly alter that mindset. Prairie lakes are quickly taking a beating, and some mountain lakes can be treacherous along shorelines, and in areas where pressure ridges are expanding.
Deerfield has good ice, a situation that will likely extend into April, but other bodies of water are developing watery surfaces, a situation that will hasten ice melt. Extreme caution advised from this point forward until open water become prevalent. That, and a plank if needed to gain safe access to workable ice.
Nonetheless, this week’s warm weather will draw anglers to the water. And with that, here’s a brief look at what’s been happening in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: Some walleye activity reported though fish caught were quite small. A mix of open water and ice reported.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): There is still safe ice though accessing can be an issue. Gadens is open as are pressure ridges there and elsewhere. The ice near dam is probably still okay but extreme caution is advised gaining access. A few anglers have been venturing out and experiencing limited success in locating perch and crappie. Dam area has been the most productive.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent conditions developing with this week’s warm weather. Mostly nymph fishing but dry fly-fishing opportunities will soon exist as well as midge hatches will create some action during mid-day hours.
Center Lake: Trout action remains steady, Powerbait and red spikes recommended.
Deerfield Lake: Perch remain active though fish caught are small. Waxworms or red spikes have been the baits of choice and 25-30 feet of water the recommended depths. A few lake trout in the 30-inch range have been caught as well.
Newell Lake: Walleye action on jigs and minnows reported with fish located at depths of 15-18 feet of water.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill action reported on minnows and small jigs. Ice was okay last week but will be iffy in the days ahead.
New Wall Dam: Two to three pound large-mouth bass have been showing up near the dam area and responding to minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: Though ice is workable however a pressure ridge that has opened up near the dam area extending west for some distance must be avoided. Lake trout activity continues — chubs and golden shiners — though the fish have gone deep are being located in 60-90 foot of water. Northern pike bite continues — including some fish in the 20-pound range.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite slowed down last week though some bluegill were being caught on waxworms. And a few rainbow trout on red spikes.
Tisdale Lake: A lot of small northerns are being caught on tip-ups using chubs or shiners. Majority of fish caught are in the 14–20-inch range.
Lake Oahe: Northern pike are being taken through the ice with both hook and spear back in bays. With warm temps and shorelines breaking up both a plank and extreme caution advised.
Lake Sharpe: Lots of boats were out over the weekend near the bridges in Pierre, and farther south as open water now stretches to Ft. George area. Walleye were being caught off sandbars near bridges and along west side of the river near Ft. Pierre. Volume of boat traffic will be increasing with good weather and with the influx separation is advised. Fish are stacked up and good activity reported near Farm Island flats.
Lake Francis Case: Boats have been on the water below the dam at Ft. Thompson and reportedly finding some walleye action. Open water conditions exist on the east side of the river at Chamberlain though no fishing activity has been reported.
