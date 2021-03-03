FISHING LINE

A couple of weeks back, the thought that melting ice would soon be a problem seemed considerably farfetched. Sixty-degree temps or nearly so for the week ahead will, or should, quickly alter that mindset. Prairie lakes are quickly taking a beating, and some mountain lakes can be treacherous along shorelines, and in areas where pressure ridges are expanding.

Deerfield has good ice, a situation that will likely extend into April, but other bodies of water are developing watery surfaces, a situation that will hasten ice melt. Extreme caution advised from this point forward until open water become prevalent. That, and a plank if needed to gain safe access to workable ice.

Nonetheless, this week’s warm weather will draw anglers to the water. And with that, here’s a brief look at what’s been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Some walleye activity reported though fish caught were quite small. A mix of open water and ice reported.