FISHING LINE

With a reprieve of sorts from the weather disturbances that have beset the area in recent weeks predicted for the coming week, perhaps warming temps and decreasing winds will spark an improvement in fishing conditions throughout the area as well.

Also, the cold temps have kept water temperature on the chilly side as well thereby hampering the walleye spawn in most lakes.

A mix of snow and high winds kept boats ashore for the most part last week though the few shore fishermen who braved the inclement weather did have some success.

Here’s a quick glimpse of what’s been happening in the Black Hills and Western South Dakota.

Angostura Reservoir: A weekend fishing tournament provided proof that walleye remain present and catchable as approximately 220 fish were caught by the 60 teams in action with the winning team weighing in 12 fish at a little over 23 pounds. On a less positive note, 12 boats came up empty.

Bear Butte: Catches of crappie and walleye being caught on jigs and minnows as well as a few northern pike in the two-to-four-pound range on chubs and shiners.