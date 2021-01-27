FISHING LINE

The Black Hills high country continues to provide the hotspot for ice fishing activity in the area as despite pleasant weather during daylight hours, colder evenings allow for safe ice on high mountain lakes. And fortunately so since most prairie lakes and ponds remain high risk options and are best avoided at present.

Pactola remains the only high elevation lake where ice conditions remain iffy. The main lake has frozen over — three to four inches — though Jenney Gulch remains the only assuredly safe area at present. Ice is thickening in most bays and shorelines and beginning to stretch out into the main lake.

Deerfield and Sheridan continue to see the most activity both in numbers of anglers plying their craft and limits resulting.

And for those who like the feel of a fly rod, Rapid Creek always present a quick and easy option to enjoy some trout action.

Here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: No activity reported.