FISHING LINE

The Black Hills high country continues to provide the hotspot for ice fishing activity in the area as despite pleasant weather during daylight hours, colder evenings allow for safe ice on high mountain lakes. And fortunately so since most prairie lakes and ponds remain high risk options and are best avoided at present.
Pactola remains the only high elevation lake where ice conditions remain iffy. The main lake has frozen over — three to four inches — though Jenney Gulch remains the only assuredly safe area at present. Ice is thickening in most bays and shorelines and beginning to stretch out into the main lake.
Deerfield and Sheridan continue to see the most activity both in numbers of anglers plying their craft and limits resulting.
And for those who like the feel of a fly rod, Rapid Creek always present a quick and easy option to enjoy some trout action.
Here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: No activity reported.
Black Hills Reservoir (Orman): Day-to-day situation continues. Open water existed on Saturday past though the lake does have some eight-inch ice in spots as of mid-week. Nonetheless, ice can be thin near shorelines and requires caution and perhaps a plank to gain access to thicker ice. Tequila Beach and Gadens areas have been attracting most of the action with limits of walleye and perch reported.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Area streams continue to produce an excellent trout bite in area streams. Rapid Creek though town has been excellent with plenty of action found in deeper holes and runs. Spearfish, Crow and Sand Creeks are also fishing well particularly during midday hours.
Center and Lakota Lakes: An excellent trout bite reported on small jigs and red spikes.
Deerfield Lake: Little change. Safe ice and lots of small perch being caught. Gold Run, Dutchman and the dam area have been the most productive. Fish are suspended in 25-30 feet of water and responding to waxworms and red spikes.
Pactola Reservoir: Recent fishing activity has been mostly confined to Jenney Gulch though lake has iced over and other opportunities should soon present. Some northern pike activity reported — chubs and shiners — and the bluegill bite on small jigs and waxworms continues as well.
Roubaix Lake: Rainbow trout are being picked up on red spikes and waxworms.
Sheridan Lake: Solid ice — 12-13-inches — for the most part though beware of pressure ridges. Limits of perch, trout and crappie are being caught on waxworms and red spikes on small jigs. Northern activity seems to improving as well with a 14 ½ pound specimen caught last week. Northern marina area has been the most productive area with pike found along the shoreline in 8-10 foot of water.
Stockade Lake: Largemouth bass and perch activity reported on jigs and minnows.
Lake Oahe: Ice in bays is workable in most spots. Solid walleye, bass and perch bites reported. Walleye are generally found located in 30-40 feet of water and responding to spoons and glide baits.
Lake Sharpe: Boaters have been out day and night when conditions allow, and have been rewarded with catches of walleye in the 17-19-inch range. Shore fishermen have been enjoying success as well, particularly during periods of water release.
Lake Francis Case: Open water conditions in the Chamberlain area last week. West bank has iced up again though depths vary considerably. Walleye bite in the area has been fair.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments
Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Sunday, Pre-registration only, call 605-381-5300 or 605-390-0567 for more info.
Hooked on Hard Water tournament sponsored by the Boys Club is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Deerfield Lake. Pro & member HOH banquet is scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Central State Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building. Call The Club for Boys at 605-343-3500 for details.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.