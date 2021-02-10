FISHING LINE

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Best to stay indoors and tie flies at present.

Center and Lakota Lakes: Trout activity is typical with minnows or small jigs and red spikes recommended.

Deerfield Lake: Plenty of perch are being caught though most are on the small side. Gold Run, Dutchman and the dam area have been the most productive. Fish are suspended in 25-30 feet of water and responding to small tungsten jigs tipped with waxworms or red spikes.

Newell Lake: A report of walleye and crappie activity on jigs and minnows.

Pactola Reservoir: The lake is frozen over with 6-8 inches of ice reported, and ice shacks are becoming more numerous on the lake. The northern pike bite continues to pick up with most of the activity now centered around the north and south marina areas. A 20 and 22 pounder were weighed in last week and numerous 8-10 pounders were being caught as well. Also, bluegill have been active near the south marina area. Chubs and shiners are baits of choice for northerns and waxworms typically for perch. Also, with fishermen moving into deeper water lake trout activity should spark up a bit.

Roubaix Lake: Rainbow trout are being picked up on red spikes and waxworms.