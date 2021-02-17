FISHING LINE

There is a point at which even diehard ice fishermen perhaps have to yield to the whims of Mother Nature. That make-or-break point may have been reached last week as some anglers reported difficulty in keeping holes open as surfaces quickly re-iced!

Fortunately, the frigid pocked of cold polar air is predicted to move out of the area early next week with temps possibly hitting the 50-degree mark on Monday. With that, the combination of excellent ice and pleasant ambient temps should spur a late February fishing bonanza for hard water anglers.

The early week high pressure front doesn’t generally offer excellent fishing opportunities though fish, despite being lethargic, are hungry and testing the water during optimum hours could provide some action. Utilizing, of course, the old fishermen’s folklore which says that ice fishing is best during those times when two fingers can be perfectly spaced between the sun and horizon.

Nonetheless, here’s a quick look at what’s been happening lately.

Angostura Reservoir: Ice conditions have greatly improved. Fishing activity has not as cold temperaturess kept would-be anglers close to home and hearth last week.