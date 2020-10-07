fishing line

As experienced anglers know, excellent weather doesn’t necessarily portend good fishing. In fact, often the opposite holds true. An impending storm, or more particularly a drop in barometric pressure associated with it, generally leads to fish on the prowl.
Couple that with a usually better bite in autumn when water temperatures begin to drop and voila, a good time had by anglers all.
Such an alignment of good fortune could be in the works early next week as the spell of good warm weather currently being enjoyed in the Black Hills area (minus the winds, of course) will give way to lower temperatures next week. And just when the bite began to pick up steam throughout the area last week.
Here’s a brief look at where good fishing was a happening event last week. And at the very least, a peek at where fish were, and still may be.
Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite remains on the upswing, a much welcome occurrence at a spot where walleye action has been slow all summer. Some limits were reported last week, a much encouraging sign. With reservoir at approximately 60% percent capacity, walleye have moved out of trees and rip-rap and are more accessible to boat fishermen. Fish were located in 20-25 foot of water and responding to minnow rigs. Crappie action remains strong as well with minnows recommended there as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Strong winds that had shut down boater activity (low water levels and muddy shores resulting have curtailed shore fishing) subsided somewhat the last couple of days, and with it, a few limits of walleye were showing up on minnows. And smallmouth bass are being caught on spinner baits.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity remains excellent in area streams as well as lakes. Options abound as Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks are producing plenty of action as fall hatches continue to roil the surface.
Curlew Lake: A few walleye in the 20-25 inch range are being caught on Lindy rigs and minnows. Crappie activity continues as well with small minnows and jigs worked in 8-10 feet of water working best.
Deerfield Lake: Trout activity continues (trout spinners and powerbait), and some perch action with fish deep at depths of 25-40 feet and responding to small jigs with a piece of crawler.
Horsethief Lake: A good trout bite reported on nightcrawlers or trout spinners.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite remains strong (spinners and powerbait) with limits reported by both shore and boat fishermen. Also, northern pike activity (chubs) has picked up on the south end of the lake. And a few lake trout are showing up on occasion on frozen smelt.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite continues with fish suspended at depth of 5-6 feet and responding to nightcrawlers.
Roubaix Lake: Trout activity has improved with limits taken on either powerbait or trout spinners.
Sheridan Lake: Some trout, perch and crappie activity at times. And a few northern pike have been showing up on chubs along Hwy. 385, and off weed banks across from the marina.
Sylvan Lake: Limits of trout reported on powerbait and trout spinners.
Lake Oahe: Not much change in the walleye bite. Fall bite hasn’t taken off though limits are being taken. Walleye are still responding to bouncers with either minnows or crawlers. Fish remain scattered in both location and depth. Smallmouth bass activity remains off the charts with limits of nice-sized fish the daily norm.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite remains somewhat slow. Fish are located in 10-15 foot of water along current breaks and responding to bouncers with crawlers. On a positive note, fish caught are healthy and of various sizes.
Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity slowed somewhat, a situation that will continue as hunting seasons come front and center.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
