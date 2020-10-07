fishing line

As experienced anglers know, excellent weather doesn’t necessarily portend good fishing. In fact, often the opposite holds true. An impending storm, or more particularly a drop in barometric pressure associated with it, generally leads to fish on the prowl.

Couple that with a usually better bite in autumn when water temperatures begin to drop and voila, a good time had by anglers all.

Such an alignment of good fortune could be in the works early next week as the spell of good warm weather currently being enjoyed in the Black Hills area (minus the winds, of course) will give way to lower temperatures next week. And just when the bite began to pick up steam throughout the area last week.

Here’s a brief look at where good fishing was a happening event last week. And at the very least, a peek at where fish were, and still may be.