FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial Day weekend in South Dakota typically signals the kickoff of the recreational season for outdoor enthusiasts. And as such a welcome reprieve from the sometimes-troublesome spring weather.

The anticipation level is likely amped up even more so this year with the coronavirus impacting normal day-to-day activities across a wide spectrum of society. Added incentive to mix more with nature: the American Institute of Stress points out that time spent in nature helps to reduce tension and release endorphins that promote happiness.

And for those who wish to incorporate some fishing into an outing, here’s a brief look at spots where success might best enhance the experience.

Angostura Reservoir: An on again, off again pattern continues with some anglers reporting success on minnow and jig offerings. For others, the experience is a couple of fish caught followed by a lengthy dry spell as fish are scattered electronics often a must. Also, some smallmouth bass in the 17-18-inch range have been showing up on minnows.