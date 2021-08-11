fishing line

The varoom of motorcycle traffic and the very busy traffic resulting has created a bye week of sorts in area fishing as many anglers have elected to bide their time until a degree of normalcy returns to Western South Dakota. And daytime temps drop a bit and cooler nights begin to lower water temps raising fish to more workable depths.

Fortunately, area streams are still producing plenty of trout action for those who wish to hike the fly rod to a spot of water off the beaten path. Water levels are low on secondary streams though, and the best action is thus found on Rapid, Castle and Spearfish creeks.

And for those looking for a temporary reprieve from motorcycle traffic in the area, the walleye bite on the Missouri remains relatively strong.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area. And what might be in store once 700,000 or so people depart the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Water level is low and coupled with warm water temps and fish gone deep has slowed walleye activity. Crappie bite remains fairly strong with Sheps Canyon the busiest area and small jigs with either minnows or plastic worms the baits of choice. Also, a few smallmouth bass in the two-to-three-pound range have been showing up on spinner/crawler presentations.