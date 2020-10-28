FISHING LINE

The wish to fish remained but a passing thought for most area anglers last week as recent snowfalls made access to waters difficult for all but the very, very determined.
Fortunately, aspirations may be met soon as balmy weather beckons for the Halloween weekend and into next week providing an opportunity to enjoy what may be a solid late fall bite.
As expected, fishing reports were limited to non-existent last week. Despite that, activity leading into the recent period of inclement weather has been trending upward in area lakes and streams, a pattern typically reflected this time of year.
With that, walleye fishermen who work steep breaks into deeper water and flats with remaining vegetation may find success. And for trout fishermen, a line in an area stream should do.
Here is a brief look at recent activity.
Angostura Reservoir: After a summer of limited activity, the walleye bite picked up steam earlier in the month so the possibility of upcoming looks promising. Fish caught — 18-20-inch specimens located in 18-22 feet of water —have been responding to minnow rigs. Crappie bite has been steady as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Lake was quiet last week due to weather concerns though inquiries by fishermen about lake conditions this week would seem to signal renewed activity this weekend. Recently, crappie bite has been excellent, and walleye action less so.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout fishing in area streams should pick up this weekend as temps climb into 50s and 60s. Hatches of Blue Winged Olive mayflies will aid dry fly fishing, and streamer fishing should be excellent as well.
Deerfield Lake: Plenty of hungry perch — near bottom in 30-35 feet of water and responding to small jigs and crawlers — might justify a trip to the high country.
Pactola Reservoir: A few diehards out last week reported northern pike activity in bays. Fish taken were small — 2-8 pounds — and responding to live chubs and smelt. Trout bite has been steady all summer.
Sheridan Lake: Pike bite, primarily along highway 385 near Spring Creek inlet, had been improving and limits of perch remain a possibility though locating can be a problem.
Stockade Lake: Northern pike activity reported on smelt and chubs.
Missouri River: Not much activity the last couple of weeks due to weather and hunting activity. The expectation of warmer weather upcoming should spur some activity on Lake Sharpe. And possibly on Oahe should winds subside.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
