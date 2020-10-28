FISHING LINE

The wish to fish remained but a passing thought for most area anglers last week as recent snowfalls made access to waters difficult for all but the very, very determined.

Fortunately, aspirations may be met soon as balmy weather beckons for the Halloween weekend and into next week providing an opportunity to enjoy what may be a solid late fall bite.

As expected, fishing reports were limited to non-existent last week. Despite that, activity leading into the recent period of inclement weather has been trending upward in area lakes and streams, a pattern typically reflected this time of year.

With that, walleye fishermen who work steep breaks into deeper water and flats with remaining vegetation may find success. And for trout fishermen, a line in an area stream should do.

Here is a brief look at recent activity.

Angostura Reservoir: After a summer of limited activity, the walleye bite picked up steam earlier in the month so the possibility of upcoming looks promising. Fish caught — 18-20-inch specimens located in 18-22 feet of water —have been responding to minnow rigs. Crappie bite has been steady as well.