FISHING LINE

Pleasant weather and respectable fishing prospects highlight 2020 Father’s Day festivities for anglers new and old this weekend — including free entrance and fishing at state parks. In the mix, a couple of Black Hills area lakes that are producing limits of walleye and trout as well as streams bubbling with trout activity.

A perspective a little too rosy?

Perhaps. But for anglers, the faith that a hungry fish awaits every cast is part and parcel of the fishing experience. Why else expend the time, energy and bucks inherent to the pastime.

Another plus in this very unique year is that fishing offers a temporary respite from the cares and concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If sold, here are some waters where the fishing has been good particularly at Belle Fourche Reservoir where easily taken limits of walleye are attracting 150 to 200 boats daily.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity has slipped back into the very slow category with the few fish caught generally small and non-keepers. Some crappie action reported on minnows and small jigs with the marina area the busiest location.