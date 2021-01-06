FISHING LINE

Though pleasant weather has slowed the buildup of ice on prairie lakes and stock dams, ice fishing aficionados are finding workable ice in many of the lakes in the Black Hills lakes. Pactola remains the only high elevation exception with an open water conditions continuing in the main lake and ice fishing largely confined to the Jenney Gulch.

Sheridan Lake remains the go-to spot for many anglers though ice is unsafe in certain areas and pressure ridges need to be carefully avoided. Fishing action in Sheridan remains quite good for the most part with limits of perch, crappie and trout reported as well as catches of a few nice sized northern pike.

Elsewhere in the Hills, most lakes are producing catches of trout and perch as well.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening in the area recently. And, most importantly, a word of caution: a vehicle breaking through ice near Hosmer South Dakota resulted in a fatality. Please be caution, well-equipped and attentive for dangerous pressure while venturing out onto the ice anywhere, anytime.

Angostura Reservoir: No action reported last week as lake remains open other than thin ice buildups near shorelines in back bays.