FISHING LINE

Center Lake: Trout bite continues on powerbait and red spikes.

Deerfield Lake: Good ice reported — 12-24-inch depths — and the perch bite continues with fish schooled up in 30-35 feet of water and responding to waxworms or red spikes.

New Underwood Dam: Lake is open and has been producing bluegill on minnows and small jigs.

Pactola Reservoir: There is workable ice though shorelines are sketchy and a plank is advised for access to safe ice. Northern pike activity — cubs and shiners — is picking up steam, and a bluegill bite has been in progress off north marina on waxworms and small minnows.

Sheridan Lake: An excellent pike bite has been in progress with specimens ranging from seven to 17 pounds being caught on chubs and shiners. Also catches of rainbow trout in the 18–20-inch range.

Lake Oahe: Open water conditions from face of dam north and like Spring and Cow Creek areas are likely opening up as well. Plus, is the time of year for an excellent northern pike bite when weather allows. Also, walleye activity should be picking up soon.