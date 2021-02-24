FISHING LINE

Warmer weather and high winds on the plains caused some concerns with melting ice and watery surfaces though high elevation Black Hills lakes continue to provide excellent ice. Angler numbers increased last week with the warming weather though results were mixed.

Pactola, Sheridan and Deerfield continued to draw most of the action though smaller mountain lakes are attracting trout fishing enthusiasts. The higher elevation lakes will likely continue as area hotspots as warming temps next week will play havoc with prairie lake ice.

Here’s a brief look at what’s been happening in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Good ice reported at Horsehead Campground and Long Beach areas though no reports of fishing success.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): A recent mix of wind, rain and snow have led to treacherous ice conditions in some areas and open water in others, particularly near Gadens Point where a pressure ridge has remained open for most of the winter. Best ice is most likely below the dam that area has had a thicker buildup. A few anglers were out, and reported some walleye activity during early morning or late afternoon hours. Some crappie action reported on jigs and minnows as well.