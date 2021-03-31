FISHING LINE

The current fires in the area — approximately 40-50 percent contained as of Wednesday — have restricted fishing activity in the Black Hills. Fishing activity, needless to say, is of little importance given the possible damage to people and property.

In terms of fishing, many of the Black Hills higher elevation lakes have opened to varying extents preventing access to remaining ice along shorelines though not yet boat accessible.

However, Black Hills area plains lakes are clear of lake and reports indicate that the walleye bite has picked up in Angostura—not so much in Orman—and the Missouri River late spring walleye bite is heating up considerably on Sharpe and Francis Case.

And trout activity in Black Hills area streams is excellent as well.

Here follows, a quick recap of recent fishing activity in the hills and Western South Dakota.

Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite has improved recently with some limits reportedly being taken on jigs and minnows. Fish are scattered throughout the reservoir thus searching is generally required. However, once located the fish are active with nice fat specimens the norm.