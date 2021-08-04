FISHING LINE

With the 2021 Sturgis Bike Rally mere days away, and the annual motorcycle stampede to the Black Hills area already in progress, fishing activity will slow considerably in the week ahead as even the most diehard anglers will likely take a brief step away from traveling to area haunts.

Hot weather and the annual summer dip in fishing action has already begun. Large lakes have become havens for recreational activity, and smaller lakes are busy as well as are campsites.

Trout fishing in area streams far removed from the madding crowd will likely have increasing appeal. And the coming week might be a good time for a getaway to the Missouri where the walleye fishing remains excellent.

Nonetheless, for the never-say-die angler, a variety of species will still be amenable to the baited line. Here follows a brief look at a number of spots where fishing activity has been upbeat.

Angostura Reservoir: An active crappie bite made up most of the fishing activity last week. Sheps Canyon area was the hotspot and small jigs with either minnows or plastic worms were the bait of choice. Also, catches of smallmouth bass in the two-to-three-pound range were being caught on spinner/crawler presentations.