FISHING LINE

With the 2021 Sturgis Bike Rally mere days away, and the annual motorcycle stampede to the Black Hills area already in progress, fishing activity will slow considerably in the week ahead as even the most diehard anglers will likely take a brief step away from traveling to area haunts.
Hot weather and the annual summer dip in fishing action has already begun. Large lakes have become havens for recreational activity, and smaller lakes are busy as well as are campsites.
Trout fishing in area streams far removed from the madding crowd will likely have increasing appeal. And the coming week might be a good time for a getaway to the Missouri where the walleye fishing remains excellent.
Nonetheless, for the never-say-die angler, a variety of species will still be amenable to the baited line. Here follows a brief look at a number of spots where fishing activity has been upbeat.
Angostura Reservoir: An active crappie bite made up most of the fishing activity last week. Sheps Canyon area was the hotspot and small jigs with either minnows or plastic worms were the bait of choice. Also, catches of smallmouth bass in the two-to-three-pound range were being caught on spinner/crawler presentations.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite is fairly steady, somewhat surprising given the heat and the usual summer drop-off resulting. Curious as well is the fact that fish are being caught at various depths anywhere from 10-15 feet deep in some instances to considerably deeper in others, a situation that defies the normal summer pattern, and the 83-degree water temp. Bottom bouncers with crawlers are working best.
Bismarck Lake: Limits of trout reported on spinners and crawlers early in the day. Some largemouth bass action as well with minnows or chubs.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Water levels remain workable and trout fishing on Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks remains good. Early morning hours and higher elevations recommended as water temps at lower levels are creeping up during hot days.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite continues on small jigs and crawlers. Fish are typically suspended two or three feet off the bottom in 25 to 30 feet of water. Trout activity on a variety of presentations and areas remains a constant presence as well.
Horsethief Lake: Good trout bite reported on a variety of presentations.
New Underwood Dam: Catfish and bullhead activity reported. Stink bait, chicken livers, whatever.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite continues on nightcrawlers and powerbait presentations, particularly in early morning or late evening hours. The Veterans Point and south marina have been the most productive areas. Perch activity reported in those area as well. And for deep water anglers, the lake trout are being caught though bite is isolated.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite improved somewhat last week. Fish are suspended off bottom at 25-30 feet of water. Crawlers and small jigs are recommended. South end of lake and near marina docks have been busy. Some rainbow trout activity reported as well.
Lake Oahe: In addition to the usual walleye (still pretty steady though fish are scattered and deep), smallmouth bass (active most days) and various other species, the salmon bite is pretty strong at present, a bite that extends from the usual haunts near the face of the dam all the way up to the mouth of the Cheyenne which allows for salmon fishing apart from the crowds. Down riggers, wire lines and dipsy diver setups with squid are attracting the hungry salmon lake population.
Lake Sharpe: A good walleye bite on Sharpe continues, a plus since boat traffic is somewhat slow at present with the majority of anglers working Oahe at present. Bite should improve as walleye begin to migrate back up river. Nice eating fish in very good shape available from the powerhouse area below to the dam downriver to West Bend area. Crawlers and leeches (if available) are baits of choice.
Lake Francis Case: Not much change with some walleye in Chamberlain area on bouncers with spinners and crawlers. The bite is somewhat improved farther south in the Platte and points south.
