FISHING LINE

With cooler temps in the forecast, the typical drop-off in fishing activity associated with mid-summer spells of hot weather should be lessened to some extent. Or at least will become so when waters settle after recent rains.

With fish gone deep in warmer water lakes, area streams, and the abundant trout therein, might be an excellent option until air pressure and water temps align more favorably. And in addition, a trip to the hills may be more enjoyable now rather than later when the roar of motorcycles will echo through the hills. As levels rise and water darken, trout will likely move from cover and begin to feed more aggressively.

Meanwhile, for families looking for a shared fishing experience, a trip to a lake may well be the ticket as panfish are feeding very actively at a number of area locations.

Either way, whether taking the solitary route, or loading up for a family outing, here are some area locations worth considering.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains slow. Some largemouth bass action on spinner baits reported in the Horsehead area. And occasional crappie action near the tires by the south marina. Small minnows recommended.