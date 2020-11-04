FISHING LINE

After a week’s hiatus, Black Hills area anglers were once again testing the waters this week gladly taking advantage of the very welcome spell of pleasant weather before cooling temps with the chance of precipitation move back into the area on Sunday.

Even a few boaters, who were thinking of shutting it down for the year, succumbed to the lure of 70-degree temperatures.

Fortunately, fish responded favorably as well with the walleye bite spiking up a bit, and trout activity remaining excellent in area lakes and streams.

This weekend may be even better as the cold weather and accompanying low pressure often portends fish populations on the prowl.

Also, a request from those who value Black Hills area fishing. Brown trout are spawning and should be alone to ensure good fishing in the future.

With that comforting thought, here’s a peek at what’s been happening.