FISHING LINE

After a week’s hiatus, Black Hills area anglers were once again testing the waters this week gladly taking advantage of the very welcome spell of pleasant weather before cooling temps with the chance of precipitation move back into the area on Sunday.
Even a few boaters, who were thinking of shutting it down for the year, succumbed to the lure of 70-degree temperatures.
Fortunately, fish responded favorably as well with the walleye bite spiking up a bit, and trout activity remaining excellent in area lakes and streams.
This weekend may be even better as the cold weather and accompanying low pressure often portends fish populations on the prowl.
Also, a request from those who value Black Hills area fishing. Brown trout are spawning and should be alone to ensure good fishing in the future.
With that comforting thought, here’s a peek at what’s been happening.
Angostura Reservoir: After a summer of limited activity, the walleye bite picked up steam earlier in the week. No limits were reported, but some nice fish in the 17-19-inch range were caught on jigs and minnows and jigging raps. Fish are scattered at depths anywhere from 11-20 feet. Crappie bite has been steady as well on slip bobber and minnow worked at different depths until action heats up.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): A few fishermen were out this week with varying reports of success. Some reporting catches of nice sized walleye and others coming up empty. Dam area seems to be the best and minnows and jigs, the bait of choice. Crappie have been very active near the dam, as well. The lake is accessible by boat as north boat dock remains in place.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Fed by warming temperatures, trout fishing resumed again in area streams. Hatches of Blue Winged Olive mayflies have spurred activity while streamer fishing remains solid as well.
Deerfield Lake: Perch bite remains excellent. Fish are typically two to three foot off bottom in 30-35 feet of water. Small jigs/ crawlers or powerbait are working best.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout remain on the prowl with 16-20-inch fish showing up. The north and south marina areas have been very productive, and trout spinners with nightcrawlers are working best. Some northern pike reported though fish are on the small side.
Shadehill Reservoir: Reports indicate a few limits of walleye are being taken. Minnow and a jig recommended.
Sheridan Lake: Bass activity has been picking up to go along with an active perch bite. And a few northern pike are being caught near Spring Creek inlet.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite in the Spring Creek area has been steady. Fish are located at various depths — still deep for the most part — and searching required. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers recommended. Largemouth bass activity continues as does occasional northern pike action.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is steady if not spectacular. Fish are nice-sized and healthy and typically located at depths of 15-20 feet of water. Spinner/crawler rigs recommended.
Lake Francis Case: A lot of boat activity this week responding to what has been an uptick in walleye activity. Minnows are working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
