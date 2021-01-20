FISHING LINE

Deerfield Lake: Ice has been safe throughout the lake for the most part, and limits of perch are being caught. Gold Run, Dutchman and near the dam have been the most productive areas. Fish are suspended in 25-30 feet of water and responding to waxworms and red spikes.

Durkee Lake: Ice conditions have deteriorated and caution advised. Northern pike activity reported including catches of 25–30-inch specimens.

Pactola Reservoir: Open water in main lake and high winds of past week slowed ice formation in bays. Fishing activity is mostly confined to Jenney Gulch where ice thickness is reported to be anywhere from six to ten inches. A pike bite reported -- five-to-eight-pound range on chubs and shiners. Some bluegill activity as well on small jigs and waxworms.

Prairie Lakes: Due to last week’s high winds and warmer temps, prairie lakes have opened up again.

Roubaix Lake: Rainbow trout are being picked up on powerbait and waxworms.

Shadehill Reservoir: Workable ice reported and the walleye bite picked up again with minnows and jigs working best. And crappie action continues on small minnows continues.