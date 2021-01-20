FISHING LINE

Unpredictable weather, high winds and warm temperatures continues to play havoc with ice fishing opportunities in the area resulting in the cancellation of an ice fishing tournament — Whitney Lake tournament scheduled for this weekend — and contributing to hazardous ice conditions in many lakes.
Despite the limited opportunities, area anglers do have options as high-altitude Black Hills area lakes do have workable ice (extreme caution and the required equipment to do so is a must) and steady bites of perch, crappie and trout. And for fly fishing aficionados, area streams are bubbling with trout activity.
Here’s a quick look at what’s been happening. And what might be in store.
Angostura Reservoir: Open water and little fishing activity reported.
Orman Reservoir: Wind and melting ice has been a problem. Supposedly, there is some good ice near Gadens Point and Tequila Beach though extreme caution required. Walleye have been hitting though on an inconsistent basis.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Area streams are one of the best bets for trout fishing aficionados as dry fly fishing has joined nymphing opportunities in most. Rapid Creek though town has been excellent with plenty of action found in deeper holes and runs. Spearfish, Crow and Sand Creeks are also fishing well particularly during midday hours.
Deerfield Lake: Ice has been safe throughout the lake for the most part, and limits of perch are being caught. Gold Run, Dutchman and near the dam have been the most productive areas. Fish are suspended in 25-30 feet of water and responding to waxworms and red spikes.
Durkee Lake: Ice conditions have deteriorated and caution advised. Northern pike activity reported including catches of 25–30-inch specimens.
Pactola Reservoir: Open water in main lake and high winds of past week slowed ice formation in bays. Fishing activity is mostly confined to Jenney Gulch where ice thickness is reported to be anywhere from six to ten inches. A pike bite reported -- five-to-eight-pound range on chubs and shiners. Some bluegill activity as well on small jigs and waxworms.
Prairie Lakes: Due to last week’s high winds and warmer temps, prairie lakes have opened up again.
Roubaix Lake: Rainbow trout are being picked up on powerbait and waxworms.
Shadehill Reservoir: Workable ice reported and the walleye bite picked up again with minnows and jigs working best. And crappie action continues on small minnows continues.
Sheridan Lake: Solid ice —12-13-inches — for the most part though beware of pressure ridges. Limits of perch, trout and crappie are being caught on waxworms and red spikes on small jigs. Also, some pike activity, chubs and shiners, reported including a few seven-to-10-pounders.
Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches of ice reported. Perch and largemouth bass are showing up on jigs and minnows as well as an occasional pike bite on south side of lake.
Lake Oahe: High winds in the region have effectively curtailed ice fishing in the Pierre area with most of the activity taking place farther north near Mobridge area. Some bays do have workable ice and open water conditions on the east side of the river are available to shore fishermen. Walleye and bass are active if conditions allow.
Lake Sharpe: Boaters have been out when wind conditions allow and finding favorable walleye activity including fish in the 17-19-inch range. Shore fishing in Pierre has been producing results as well particularly during periods of water release.
Lake Francis Case: Open water conditions near Chamberlain as the ice buildup on the western shore has deteriorated. Were a few boats out last week though no reports as to success.
Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments
• Chamberlain Oacoma Ice Fishing Tournament, Jan. 30. Contact Raymond Pickner (605-730-0216) for more information.
• Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 31, Pre-registration only, call (605-381-5300) or (605-390-0567) for more info.
• Hooked on Hard Water tournament sponsored by the Boys Club is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Deerfield Lake. Pro and member HOH banquet is scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Central State Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building. Call The Club for Boys (605-343-3500) for details.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.