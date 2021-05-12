FISHING LINE

Rainy weather predicted for the weekend may hamper some fishing activity, though temps warm into early next week creating some ideal conditions in the area. Walleye activity has been inching up with the spawn off the books and water temps increasing, a situation that should spark an excellent late spring bite for all species.

Black Hills area streams continue to produce excellent trout activity as water flows are excellent despite being a bit off color from recent rains. An outing to Rapid, Spearfish or Spring Creeks will generally be rewarded particularly for the experienced.

Here’s a quick roundup of recent activity.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains up and down with a mix of overs and slots showing up at times. Most of the action is found in shallows with fish responding to jigs worked off shore. Also, a smallmouth bass bite has been picking up steam recently with specimens in the 16–19-inch range showing up.

Bear Butte: Varied activity reported with catches of smallmouth, pike and the occasional crappie. Jigs and minnows for bass and crappie and chubs and shiners for pike recommended.