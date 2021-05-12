FISHING LINE

Rainy weather predicted for the weekend may hamper some fishing activity, though temps warm into early next week creating some ideal conditions in the area. Walleye activity has been inching up with the spawn off the books and water temps increasing, a situation that should spark an excellent late spring bite for all species.
Black Hills area streams continue to produce excellent trout activity as water flows are excellent despite being a bit off color from recent rains. An outing to Rapid, Spearfish or Spring Creeks will generally be rewarded particularly for the experienced.
Here’s a quick roundup of recent activity.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains up and down with a mix of overs and slots showing up at times. Most of the action is found in shallows with fish responding to jigs worked off shore. Also, a smallmouth bass bite has been picking up steam recently with specimens in the 16–19-inch range showing up.
Bear Butte: Varied activity reported with catches of smallmouth, pike and the occasional crappie. Jigs and minnows for bass and crappie and chubs and shiners for pike recommended.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite has improved with fish typically located and lured to the hook by jigs and minnows. Fish taken are nice sized, a mix of overs and slots as unders have been seldom seen. White bass have been active as well, and a few catfish bite are being caught in the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout activity remains excellent in hills even with rainy weather contributing to off color waters in spots. Large nymph patterns working best in those conditions. Some dry fly fishing though clearing waters will facilitate a better bite. As weather transitions in the hills, fish can be scattered in both deep and shallow locations.
Center Lake: Trout activity remains strong with limits taken daily on spinners or powerbait.
Curlew Lake: A few decent sized catfish were caught last week on stinkbait.
Deerfield Lake: Still a bit of ice as of the weekend though the few fishermen on site have been catching plenty of perch — generally small.
New Underwood Dam: Bass activity reported on small jigs and small minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout bite has been hot and heavy. Powerbait, trout spinners along with dry fly presentations have been working well near north and south marina areas. Bluegill bite continues as well in bays.
Sheridan Lake: Nice sized northern pike were being caught on chubs and shiners off shore near Hwy. 385. Perch activity — small jigs and nightcrawlers or minnows — as well when schools are located suspended in deeper water.
Tisdale Lake: Pike activity reported though fish are typically small.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite continues to improve at points south as water temps increase. Mouth of Cheyenne and Miniconjou areas stand out. Bass bite has been excellent and pike action remains steady as well.
Lake Sharpe: Warmer weather is attracting an increasing volume of boats from the dam south to West Bend and Joe Creek areas. Small jigs and minnows worked slowly near current breaks remain the best option.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye action is good with activity reported below Ft. Thompson and in the Chamberlain area — an excellent option for land bound angers as well.
Fishing Tournaments:
• June 19: Father’s Day Tournament at Angostura sponsored by Fall River Swim team, 3-person teams ($120). Contact Jeff Reetz (jeffreetz5@yahoo.com or call 605-890-1595.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.