fishing line

Cold and snowy weather throughout the region brought fishing activity to a standstill last week. Doesn’t seem fair but in year when the normal and ordinary no longer are, perhaps par for the course. And judging by the forecast, the spell of unpleasant weather will carry over into next week.
With that, the fishing activity is pretty much locked into limbo at present, a wait-and-see situation totally dependent upon upcoming weather while hopes hang on the possibility of a period of good weather allowing for a nice late fall bite before the onset of ice fishing season.
Fingers crossed, here’s a look at what had been happening in the area pre-foul weather, and what may happen optimistic earn a just reward.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye action continued to improve before the onset of cold weather as limits, including a few 18-20-inch specimens, were showing up. Fish were located in 18-22 feet or water and responding to minnow rigs. Crappie limits reported as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): High winds curtailed activity last week. Crappie activity has been excellent, particularly around the dam area. Some recent walleye activity sparked by the lake turnover as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Best devote time to tying flies until weather situation clarifies.
Deerfield Lake: Perch are there — a couple of feet off the bottom in 30-35 feet or water — and responding to small jigs and crawlers.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite has been excellent throughout lake though north area has had the best of it. Also, a few lake trout are being picked up in 60-80 foot of water on frozen smelt.
Shadehill Reservoir: Walleye bite is improving as water temperatures drop. Boat fishermen were reporting limits of 16-18-inch walleye taken on minnows and jigs. Excellent crappie bite in progress as well on small minnows.
Sheridan Lake: Northern pike have been caught near Spring Creek inlet, and perch action remains strong.
Stockade Lake: Northern pike activity reported on smelt and chubs.
Missouri River: Cold windy weather coupled with the onset of pheasant hunting season resulted in a slowdown in fishing activity over the weekend. Future activity will be weather dependent as soon as pheasant fever concludes.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
