fishing line

Cold and snowy weather throughout the region brought fishing activity to a standstill last week. Doesn’t seem fair but in year when the normal and ordinary no longer are, perhaps par for the course. And judging by the forecast, the spell of unpleasant weather will carry over into next week.

With that, the fishing activity is pretty much locked into limbo at present, a wait-and-see situation totally dependent upon upcoming weather while hopes hang on the possibility of a period of good weather allowing for a nice late fall bite before the onset of ice fishing season.

Fingers crossed, here’s a look at what had been happening in the area pre-foul weather, and what may happen optimistic earn a just reward.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye action continued to improve before the onset of cold weather as limits, including a few 18-20-inch specimens, were showing up. Fish were located in 18-22 feet or water and responding to minnow rigs. Crappie limits reported as well.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): High winds curtailed activity last week. Crappie activity has been excellent, particularly around the dam area. Some recent walleye activity sparked by the lake turnover as well.