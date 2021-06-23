FISHING LINE

Hot weather and crowded conditions in the high country are the norm now as the summer season has attracted tourists aplenty many of whom want to enjoy fishing South Dakota style as well as enjoying the beautiful scenery. Those efforts are generally rewarded as area lakes, both mountain and plains are producing steady bites of a variety of species depending upon locale and preference.
Hot weather does, however, require an awareness of and preparation for the possible effects of heat and attendant consequences. Thus, come prepared with plenty of liquids, suntan lotions and bug spray with which to make a fishing excursion a most pleasant endeavor.
Here’s a brief glimpse of what’s been happening in the area on the fishing front. And what may await.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity slowed somewhat, a reflection of warming water temps. Nonetheless, limits are being taken with bottom bouncers and crawlers or jigs and crawlers. Crappie activity slowed as well likely a result of spawning activity playing out. The warmer water is also spurring catfish and smallmouth bass action.
Bear Butte: Bullheads and bugs seem the most active at present though a few small northerns — 2-4 pounds — have been showing up on chubs. And an occasional small crappie is being caught on small minnows.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very warm conditions on the lake though walleye bite remains upbeat with lots of over and slots though unders can be more elusive. Crawlers and leeches are working best. Best activity is found around the mouth of the canal and in Fruitdale area with fish located in 10-12 foot of water. Excellent catfish bite in the canal during late evening hours with worms working best.
Belle Fourche River: Hot weather is just the ticket for an excellent catfish bite as indicated by recent reports of lots of catfish taken in the two-to-five-pound range. Worms, chicken livers or stink baits recommended.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Floes remain good on most streams though continued dry weather will lower levels. Rapid, Castle and Spearfish creeks remain the busiest. Warmer temps will mandate early morning and late evening windows of opportunity. Nymph patterns remains the best bet though dry flies are attracting activity as well.
Center Lake: Trout are very active with limits reported on spinners with powerbait or nightcrawlers.
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch activity continues with the best action occurring during early morning hours. Perch are typically located in 25-30 foot of water and responding to nightcrawlers and small jigs. Trout are responding to minnows or fly presentations.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout activity continues on powerbait and spinners or a variety of fly presentations. Also, bluegills remain active in bays with a crawler and slip bobber working best. And the occasional lake trout shows up on a chub worked at a depth of 80 or so feet.
Newell Lake: Some decent walleye action reported on jigs and minnows. Fish are being located at depths of 12-16 feet of water.
Sheridan Lake: Perch and trout activity reported with the perch situated in deeper water typically two or three feet off the bottom and responding to small jigs and nightcrawlers. Also, rainbow trout in the 18–20-inch range are being caught by pulling cowbells and spinners or flicker shads in15-20 foot of water. And, bass and crappie are showing up in the shallows of bays.
Stockade Lake: Largemouth bass activity reported last week on imitation frogs. Bluegill and perch action on minnows and poppers on occasion as well.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity is excellent in most areas, and fish are still shallow — 6-15 feet of water — and responding to spinner/crawlers or pulling plugs. The shallow water fishing will likely end soon as very hot temps will soon send fish deep and much more difficult to locate. Near Gettysburg area, Sutton Bay and Bush’s landing boat ramps are open. On a negative note, boat ramps are very, very busy on weekends and waits are to be expected.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye action is steady with fish located in 5-20 feet of water and responding to jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers. Working channel edges and mudlines recommended. West Bend area is producing plenty of walleye as well though fish are typically small and boat ramps are often extremely crowded.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye near Chamberlain working jigs and bouncers with minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Shore fishing has been excellent as well. Best walleye activity at present is probably farther south near Lake Andes and Wagner areas.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.