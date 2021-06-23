FISHING LINE

Pactola Reservoir: Trout activity continues on powerbait and spinners or a variety of fly presentations. Also, bluegills remain active in bays with a crawler and slip bobber working best. And the occasional lake trout shows up on a chub worked at a depth of 80 or so feet.

Newell Lake: Some decent walleye action reported on jigs and minnows. Fish are being located at depths of 12-16 feet of water.

Sheridan Lake: Perch and trout activity reported with the perch situated in deeper water typically two or three feet off the bottom and responding to small jigs and nightcrawlers. Also, rainbow trout in the 18–20-inch range are being caught by pulling cowbells and spinners or flicker shads in15-20 foot of water. And, bass and crappie are showing up in the shallows of bays.

Stockade Lake: Largemouth bass activity reported last week on imitation frogs. Bluegill and perch action on minnows and poppers on occasion as well.