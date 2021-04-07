FISHING LINE

Midweek snow, warmer weather on Thursday, a chance of snow on Friday, another warm day on Saturday with cold, chilly weather to follow.

Welcome to early April fishing weather in the Black Hills, a time when the hard-core, stalwart anglers are separated from their fair-weather brethren.

Fishing activity in the region has followed a somewhat similar pattern with bites, often affected by weather patterns, are on again, off again.

Nonetheless, Black Hills lakes are clear, or rapidly clearing, of ice which hopefully is a precursor to improved activity while area streams and prairie ponds are very active at present for a variety of species. And the walleye bite on the Missouri is on fire on Oahe, Sharp and Francis Case.

Here follows, a quick recap of recent fishing activity in the hills and Western South Dakota.

Angostura Reservoir: Unfortunately, a familiar pattern is quickly developing as the walleye bite remains slow with little indication of better days ahead. Walleye are preparing to spawn, and though a few are being caught at times, the majority of whatever quantity appear hunkered down in cover and thus tough to locate. And even tougher to entice to bait.