fishing line

The Hills have come alive.

The unofficial summer season sparked a surge of activity in the region last week, a result of warm weather, anxious tourists after a 2020 summer season restricted by Covid, and the never-ending allure of the scenic Black Hills.

Among the arrivals, a large number of anglers, young and old from near and far, including numerous out-of-staters hereabouts eager to join local and in-state anglers in the quest for walleye and trout.

Fortunately, the visitors have been greeted by steadily improving fishing conditions as limits of walleye are becoming a common occurrence in area lakes, and trout activity remains strong in Black Hills area streams.

With temps expected to soar into the 90s, a chance to perhaps cool off with water freshened breeze might be just the ticket this week. Good company, bottles of water, and plenty of bug repellent and suntan location recommended.

Additionally, here are some area locations where a little fishing action may be best added to the experience.