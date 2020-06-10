FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a reaction to the coronavirus, fishermen, women and children, too, continue to show up in record numbers at South Dakota lakes and streams this summer. Fortunately, anglers new and old are finding a fairly hospitable success rate as early summer activity has been pretty steady at most locations.

And serving up a varied menu of specimens as the walleye bite is tipping toward excellent at Belle Fourche Reservoir while most area streams are producing plenty of trout activity.

The only obstacle to an over the top outdoor experience recently has been high wind conditions though gusty to breezy appears to be on tap or much of the coming week.

Here a brief peek at where the action has been the heaviest.

Angostura Reservoir: While walleye are active at present, the majority of the fish being caught are non-keepers in the 13 and 14 inch range. Such results would seem to confirm that poor spawns in recent years contributed to the nearly empty spots in the larger ranges of fish caught. Pulling No. 5 rapalas with planer boards at depths of eight foot or so have been working best. On a positive note, a nice smallmouth bass bite (spinner baits) continues with most of the catches taking place in the flats.