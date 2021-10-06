fishing line

Fishing activity in the Black Hills area remains slow, likely a combination of boaters winding down activity, low water levels and still warm water temps in area lakes, and very busy fall schedules for all concerned.

With that, the walleye bite — or the reports thereof – in the larger prairie lakes is mostly on the slow side with fish caught primarily a mix of overs, slots, and a minimum of unders. Hopefully, the annual fall uptick in activity will soon emerge as water temps continue to lower.

On a positive note, trout activity in Black Hills streams and lakes has been excellent, a situation that allows for a variety of methods and presentations commensurate with one’s skill level or fancy.

Or perhaps, with pheasant season upcoming in a week, a trip to the Missouri River for a combination hunting/fishing excursion might prove rewarding.

Good, bad or in-between, here’s a look at what’s been happening recently.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow with but a few fish caught — jigs and minnows or crankbaits — located at depths of 15-20 feet. Some crappie activity reported near south marina on minnows and slip bobbers.