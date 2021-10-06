fishing line

Fishing activity in the Black Hills area remains slow, likely a combination of boaters winding down activity, low water levels and still warm water temps in area lakes, and very busy fall schedules for all concerned.
With that, the walleye bite — or the reports thereof – in the larger prairie lakes is mostly on the slow side with fish caught primarily a mix of overs, slots, and a minimum of unders. Hopefully, the annual fall uptick in activity will soon emerge as water temps continue to lower.
On a positive note, trout activity in Black Hills streams and lakes has been excellent, a situation that allows for a variety of methods and presentations commensurate with one’s skill level or fancy.
Or perhaps, with pheasant season upcoming in a week, a trip to the Missouri River for a combination hunting/fishing excursion might prove rewarding.
Good, bad or in-between, here’s a look at what’s been happening recently.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity remains slow with but a few fish caught — jigs and minnows or crankbaits — located at depths of 15-20 feet. Some crappie activity reported near south marina on minnows and slip bobbers.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity has improved somewhat with a few anglers reporting catches of multiple over, a few slots, and fewer unders. Bite is typically an early morning endeavor, and minnows or suckers have been the bait of choice. Fish have been located in shallows in the morning and in deeper water (20-25 feet of water) during warmer times of the day. Docks are still in.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Trout bite remains excellent in area streams, an ever improving situation as water temps decrease. Rapid, Castle and Spearfish have the best floes. Nymphs are working well as are a variety of dry fly presentations.
Custer State Park: Trout activity remains steady in park lakes on a variety of presentations. Some crappie and bass action reported in Stockade as well.
Deerfield Reservoir: No reports received this week though perch activity has been pretty consistent throughout the summer and into early fall. Small jigs and crawlers are working best. The bite is typically an early morning or late afternoon affair as is an active trout bite.
Pactola Reservoir: Some nice-sized northern pike were showing up last week on creek chubs. Also, rainbow trout bite has been excellent either from boat or bank. Fish have not been particular and have been responding to a variety of presentations. Some bluegill and perch action can generally be found in bays.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity has slowed considerably. Some perch and bluegill activity reported.
Lake Oahe: Walleye action is still problematic in most areas as fish are scattered in both space and depth. Salmon are beginning to climb ladders at the Whitlock Bay spawning station, always an exciting site to behold. Or fish from either shore or boat and perhaps catch a salmon. Smallmouth and catfish remain active as well.
Lake Sharpe: The walleye bite is steady with lots of good eaters being caught all the way from the tailrace at night from the rocks on down to Ft. George area. Spinners and crawlers, minnows or crankbaits are working well. An added plus is the much lighter boat traffic particularly during weekdays.
Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been slow throughout the system. Walleyes being caught have been responding to jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers worked in 20-30 feet of water. Fish are scattered however and considerable time spent location. .
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.