fishing line

Despite the warm temperatures experienced this week, the cooling breezes signaling a pivot to autumn-like weather will enter the area over the weekend. And with the change, and in advance of it, a situation resulting as water temps drop due to cooler nights, fishing activity in the area was trending upward last week.

Even Angostura, a dead sea for much of the year on the walleye front, has begun to produce walleye activity on a limited basis while Black Hills lakes continue to produce trout, crappie, perch, bass and emerging northern pike activity.

For anglers who consider a babbling brook an integral part of a fishing experience, area streams continue a summer long pattern with plenty of trout activity.

Here’s a peek at what’s been happening. And, hopefully, a precursor of what is on tap as summer morphs into fall.

Angostura Reservoir: After a long period of inactivity, the walleye bite has picked up somewhat. With the water level remaining low, walleye are moving out of the trees and into more fisher friendly waters. Nightcrawlers and minnows, take your choice. Some crappie and bass activity reported. And a few catfish are showing up as well.