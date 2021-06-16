fishing line

What has been a steady dose of hot weather made more uncomfortable by strong winds is scheduled to taper off a bit early next week (the temps though not the wind. And, perhaps best of all, Sunday’s Father’s Day observance, and the free park entrance and fishing day offered at South Dakota State Parks may well off pleasant weather besides.
And as an extra bonus, fishing activity in the Black Hills region remains quite steady with limits of walleye, a daily occurrence on plains lakes, and plenty of trout action and pan fish activity reported elsewhere.
Here follows a mid-week reminder as to what’s been happening recently in the area.
Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains steady. Fish are typically located in 6-12 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with a slow death hook and crawler. Also, catches of smallmouth, catfish, drum and crappie reported as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Anglers continue to report limits of walleye taken though while unders are easily taken, overs can be difficult to locate. Leaches and crawlers are working best right now. Fish are still shallow in early part of the day before moving to deeper water later as water warms (75 degrees at present). Also, white bass and catfish—late night or early morning--are showing up in the canal.
Belle Fourche River: Lots of catfish and carp activity reported on a variety of stink baits.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Floes remain good on most streams though continued dry weather will lower levels. Rapid, Castle and Spearfish creeks are best bet at present. Warmer temps will mandate early morning and late evening windows of opportunity. Nymph patterns remains the best bet though dry flies are attracting activity as well.
Custer State Park Lakes: Center, Sylvan and Legion lakes remain excellent sites for enjoying trout activity. Spinners with powerbait or nightcrawlers and flies recommended.
Deerfield Reservoir: Trout and perch bites reported particularly during early morning hours. Perch are typically located in 25-30 foot of water and responding to nightcrawlers and small jigs. Trout remain partial to minnows or a variety of fly options.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill activity reported during early morning or late evening. Small jigs and minnows or crawlers worked some 10-15 feet of water recommended.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout activity continues on powerbait and spinners or wet flies. Veterans Point is usually a surefire stop. Also, bluegills remain active in bays with a crawler and slip bobber the presentation of choice. A few lake trout are being caught on chubs worked at depths of 80 or so feet.
Shadehill Reservoir: Walleye activity continues. Jigging with crawlers seems to be working best at present replacing jigs and minnows as the popular choice. Some crappie action as well at times with catches in 10-13-inch size range reported.
Sheridan Lake: Crappie, bluegill and trout action reported though perch bite has dropped off a bit. Small minnows or worms recommended. Also, bass activity should be improving in the days ahead.
Stockade Lake: Big bluegills and perch are being caught on poppers or minnow presentations. A few small northerns are showing up occasionally on sucker chubs.
Lake Oahe: Walleye action remains steady. Spinner rigs with crawlers seem to be working best. Fish though short of trophy size for the most part are nice sized. Cheyenne River area has improved considerably with most of the action in 10 or so foot of water. Spinners with crawlers or pulling plugs recommended. Northern pike and bass activity reported as well.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite is solid with most of the fish caught ranging around 17 inches. Bottom bouncer rigs with spinners and crawlers are working best. Activity reported from tailrace all the way to locations in the West Bend area. Working channel breaks in 5-15 feet of water seems to be the ticket.
Lake Francis Case: Anglers are catching walleye near Chamberlain working jigs and bouncers with minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Shore fishing has been excellent as well. Fishing is probably better south of Chamberlain in the Platte area at present using similar presentations.
Fishing Tournaments:
•Saturday: Father’s Day Tournament at Angostura sponsored by Fall River Swim team, 3-person teams ($120). Contact Jeff Reetz (jeffreetz5@yahoo.com or call 605-890-1595.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.