fishing line

What has been a steady dose of hot weather made more uncomfortable by strong winds is scheduled to taper off a bit early next week (the temps though not the wind. And, perhaps best of all, Sunday’s Father’s Day observance, and the free park entrance and fishing day offered at South Dakota State Parks may well off pleasant weather besides.

And as an extra bonus, fishing activity in the Black Hills region remains quite steady with limits of walleye, a daily occurrence on plains lakes, and plenty of trout action and pan fish activity reported elsewhere.

Here follows a mid-week reminder as to what’s been happening recently in the area.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye bite remains steady. Fish are typically located in 6-12 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with a slow death hook and crawler. Also, catches of smallmouth, catfish, drum and crappie reported as well.