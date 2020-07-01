FISHING LINE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A very busy fishing season, a likely product of outdoorsman, old and new, enjoying the benefits of social distance inherent to the sport, will be even busier this weekend with a Fourth of July weekend on tap.

Added to the mix: fairly active fishing activity in the region be it on an area lake or a mountain stream.

Be prepared, however, for traffic both on the roads and at water’s edge in some locations with President Trump’s scheduled visit to the area over the weekend. Lake docks will likely be crowded — and on the lake, recreational boaters will add to the congestion while Black Hills roads will see high numbers of travelers as well.

Nonetheless, an active fish bite and anxious anglers are seldom separated for long so with that, here are some spots of possible interest.

Angostura Reservoir: A few small walleyes are showing up in what continues to be a slow summer bite. Most of the walleyes caught are being taken at night by anglers working weed lines. On a more pleasant note, smallmouth bass remain active and some crappie are being caught near the marina