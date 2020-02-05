FISHING LINE

The arrival of cooler temperatures over the weekend has helped solidify questionable ice conditions on area lakes, making for safer conditions. And, fortunately, not so cold as to make for an unpleasant ice fishing experience either enroute or onsite.
On a not so positive note, the large prairie lakes in the area remain unproductive, a situation relating to a number of issues among them unsafe ice (all in places), an excess of baitfish (Orman specifically) or dwindling angler interest.
Improving ice conditions on those lakes should improve this week. And hopefully, fishing activity as well particularly with barometric pressure dropping over the next few days which typically signals an uptick in fishing success.
Meanwhile upper elevation lakes remain excellent choices for the most part particularly for trout fishing aficionados. And area streams are an excellent choice most any day for those seeking trout activity.
Angostura Reservoir: The deep freeze, figuratively speaking, continues with few fishermen and generally unsafe ice conditions. Some of the back bays do have workable ice near shorelines though little fishing activity reported.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Though ice buildups are generally safe for foot traffic (four to five inches though pressure ridges do exist and must be avoided). Very little fishing activity at present, a situation generally resulting from unfriendly hours (sundown or sunset) of maximum walleye activity.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Cooler weather hasn’t hampered the trout bite in area streams. Rapid Creek continues to be on fire from below Pactola through town as flows are conducive to working nymphs –and midges during midday hours. Spearfish and Spring Creeks are fishing well as well.
Custer Park Lakes: Trout bite remains strong in most waters with Center Lake perhaps the busiest.
You have free articles remaining.
Deerfield Reservoir: Plenty of perch (lots of smalls) are still being caught with the best results coming out of the Gold Run area. Waxworms and red spikes seem to be the baits of choice. Also rainbow trout are generally available (red spikes also) and a few lakers have been showing up on shiners near Castle Creek inlet.
New Underwood Dam: An early morning bluegill reported on waxworms and small jigs with fish typically located in 12-15 feet of water.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill bite continues on the south end of the lake with waxworms and small jigs working best. Lake trout activity reported on the north end though most of the fish caught are under the 24-inch regulation limit for keepers. And northern pike activity has picked up in Jenney Gulch. Back bays have solid ice though main lake is still unsafe in many areas.
Sheridan Lake: Perch bite has dropped off a bit as reflected by recent fishing tournament during which 160 teams caught approximately 100 perch (and 80 or so northerns). Some rainbow trout activity as well.
Stockade Lake: Northern pike bite continues (shiners) and plentiful crappie activity reported.
Lake Oahe: Walleye bite is reportedly fair throughout the system though fishing activity has been limited. Northern pike activity in bays has been fairly steady.
Lake Sharpe: Weather dependent below the dam and near bridges with a fair walleye bite reported. Workable ice farther south — West Bend and Joe Creek areas especially — though walleye bite seems lukewarm based upon few reports received.
Lake Francis Case: Open water conditions prevail below Ft. Thompson Dam and some walleye activity reported. Not much activity taking place farther south. Or if so, is unreported.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.