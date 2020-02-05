FISHING LINE

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Cooler weather hasn’t hampered the trout bite in area streams. Rapid Creek continues to be on fire from below Pactola through town as flows are conducive to working nymphs –and midges during midday hours. Spearfish and Spring Creeks are fishing well as well.

Custer Park Lakes: Trout bite remains strong in most waters with Center Lake perhaps the busiest.

Deerfield Reservoir: Plenty of perch (lots of smalls) are still being caught with the best results coming out of the Gold Run area. Waxworms and red spikes seem to be the baits of choice. Also rainbow trout are generally available (red spikes also) and a few lakers have been showing up on shiners near Castle Creek inlet.

New Underwood Dam: An early morning bluegill reported on waxworms and small jigs with fish typically located in 12-15 feet of water.

Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill bite continues on the south end of the lake with waxworms and small jigs working best. Lake trout activity reported on the north end though most of the fish caught are under the 24-inch regulation limit for keepers. And northern pike activity has picked up in Jenney Gulch. Back bays have solid ice though main lake is still unsafe in many areas.